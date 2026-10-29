Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Nick Jonas' Name On Her Mehendi

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating Karwa Chauth this year by embracing a cherished Indian tradition. The actress offered fans a glimpse of her festive celebrations on social media, sharing a picture of her mehendi-adorned palm featuring her husband Nick Jonas' name.

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Mehendi Featuring Nick Jonas' Name

Priyanka took to social media to share a close-up of her palm decorated with a beautiful mehendi design bearing Nick Jonas' name. Adding a personal touch to the festive post, she captioned it,“Piya ke naam ki.. happy Karva Chauth to all those celebrating.”

The post offered fans a glimpse into how the actress continues to celebrate Indian festivals despite living in the United States. Priyanka, who married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, has often shared moments that reflect her connection to Indian customs and traditions.

Will Sugar Syrup Make Priyanka's Mehendi Darker?

In another social media story, Priyanka shared a closer look at her mehendi and raised a question familiar to many who celebrate the festival.“The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK,” she wrote.

Chashni, or sugar syrup, is a traditional home remedy often used after mehendi dries. The syrup is dabbed onto the design to help keep the dried paste in place and prevent it from flaking off too quickly. This can help the stain develop, although the final colour also depends on factors such as the quality of the henna, application time and aftercare.

Priyanka's playful question added a relatable touch to her festive update, highlighting a small but familiar ritual associated with applying mehendi during Indian celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra Keeps Indian Traditions Alive With Daughter Malti

Priyanka has consistently shared glimpses of how she celebrates Indian festivals with her family in Los Angeles. Her efforts to introduce daughter Malti Marie to Indian customs have also featured in several of her social media posts.

During the family's Dussehra celebrations, the actress offered a look at the religious rituals performed at their home. The festivities included puja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan. Nick was also seen washing Malti's feet as part of the traditional observance.

For the occasion, Malti wore an ivory outfit paired with a red scarf bearing the words“Jai Mata Di”.

In another video shared earlier, Priyanka was seen helping Malti learn a verse from the Durga Saptashati. The young girl attempted to repeat the Sanskrit prayer,“Sarva Mangala Mangalye...”, as her mother guided her through the shloka.

Through these family moments, Priyanka has offered fans a glimpse of how Indian festivals and spiritual traditions remain part of their lives, even while raising Malti in the United States.