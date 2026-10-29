Stalin Denounces Enforcement Raids As Political Spectacle In Tamil Nadu

Stalin Attacks State Government Over Raids

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the state government, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin on Thursday asserted that enforcement raids orchestrated to generate social media "Reels" ahead of the Tiruchirappalli East by-election will not make even the "toenail" of a DMK cadre tremble. In a post on X, Stalin accused the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, of turning Tamil Nadu into an unsafe state for vulnerable sections and using targeted enforcement actions as a political spectacle ahead of upcoming electoral battles.

"The Chief Minister, who has turned Tamil Nadu into a state where women, children, and the elderly are no longer safe, is now contemplating whether to conduct a 'Roadshow' or a 'Raidshow' to divert the attention of the people and the media's 'Breaking News'," Stalin said.

Accusations of Political Vendetta

Terming the ruling party a "TN Branch Washing Machine," the DMK chief alleged that the administration was inducting corrupt elements while selectively harassing opposition leaders. "TVK, a 'TN Branch Washing Machine' that is turning all the corrupt vermin into 'bargaining horses' and inducting them into its party, is pursuing a plan of 'Vettri Vendetta Politics' by targeting only the former ministers of the DMK regime. As always, this will fail before the law and hang its head in shame before the public!" he stated.

Linking the sudden wave of raids to the upcoming by-election, Stalin remarked that the moves were designed merely for theatrical effect and social media publicity. "These raids, conducted to produce 'Reels' for the Tiruchirappalli East by-election and to allow the Chief Minister to scream on stage in various modulations under the guise of 'punch dialogues,' will not make even the toenail of the lowermost DMK cadre tremble!" the DMK patriarch asserted.

Governance Criticisms and Legal Scrutiny

Stalin further hit out at the government over price rise and governance issues, stating that the public mood across the country was turning critical of the administration. "The entire nation, not just Tamil Nadu, is mocking this TVK government, which is plaguing the people with lawlessness, a rusted administration, and scorching price hikes. You think you can silence the DMK to hide all of this. From now on, we will expose the true colours of the TVK government even faster and bring it all to light!" Stalin concluded.

DVAC Probe Into Former Minister KN Nehru

Earlier, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) questioned former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru for over an hour at his Thillai Nagar residence in Tiruchirappalli. The DVAC team includes Deputy Superintendent of Police Hema Chithra and police inspectors Sakthivel and Prasanna Venkatesh. Officials have been asking Nehru various questions as part of their inquiry.

Meanwhile, more than 200 DMK cadres gathered outside Nehru's residence while the search and questioning continue. The questioning is linked to allegations of a ₹634-crore bribe in the recruitment of junior engineers in the Municipal Administration Department during the previous government. The investigation follows information reportedly provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A case was registered by the DVAC against Nehru and others over alleged irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

The allegations relate to corruption in recruitment, contract allocation and transfers during Nehru's tenure as the minister in charge of the department. The FIR was registered after the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to initiate a probe into allegations raised in connection with the department. The agency named Nehru, his relatives and several officials in the case. DVAC conducted searches at his residence and premises in Thillai Nagar earlier on September 5 also. The ED had earlier shared details of the alleged irregularities with the state authorities, following which the matter came under scrutiny. However, the Madras High Court later granted an interim stay on further vigilance action and proceedings against the accused, while legal proceedings in the matter continue. (ANI)

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