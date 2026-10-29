Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's Film Nears Rs 425 Crore India Net

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has completed two weeks in theatres, collecting Rs 423 crore in India net and Rs 495 crore in domestic gross revenue. The film continues its box office run

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has completed 14 days in theatres, maintaining its presence at the box office after a strong opening run. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.55 crore in India net collections on Day 14, across 10,542 shows.

With this addition, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has accumulated Rs 423 crore in domestic net collections. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 495 crore, putting the film within striking distance of the Rs 500 crore domestic gross milestone.

The film has also recorded a reported worldwide gross collection of Rs 755.50 crore, including its overseas earnings. Its two-week performance reflects the continued audience interest in the action entertainer, led by the veteran Tamil superstar.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's Day 14 earnings, collecting Rs 3.65 crore. The Telugu version followed with Rs 1.50 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.20 crore to the day's total.

The film's Hindi theatrical run has reportedly faced challenges due to a dispute over the OTT release window. The PVR INOX cinema chain in northern India did not screen the film, affecting its reach in that market.

Despite the reported setback in the Hindi belt, the Tamil version continues to account for the largest share of the film's daily earnings. The Telugu market has also contributed to its overall performance, helping the sequel maintain its box office momentum.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 follows the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The sequel brings back Rajinikanth in the lead role, with the story continuing to revolve around the character of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, Vijay Kartik Kannan has handled cinematography, and R. Nirmal is responsible for editing.

The sequel has received praise from viewers and critics for its mix of action, humour, music and Rajinikanth's screen presence. However, some criticism has centred on the writing, particularly in the second half.