OMODA X Makes Its Global Debut As The World's First CROSS OFF-ROAD Vehicle, Opening A New Chapter In Crossover Expression
Created for those who refuse to be defined by a single identity, OMODA X takes the brand's three core DNA elements-MECHA, CROSS and SMART-to new heights through bolder mecha aesthetics, greater crossover versatility and personalized intelligent experiences.
MORE MECHA THAN EVER
Drawing inspiration from futuristic mecha culture, OMODA X brings power, technology and a vision of the future into its design. An assertive wide-body stance, broad shoulders, a tightly sculpted waistline and a sporty silhouette create a sense of power. Geometric facets inspired by mecha aircraft and signature lightning taillights give the vehicle a distinctive visual identity.
MORE CROSS THAN EVER
For OMODA X, CROSS means the freedom to move between different lifestyles. A ground clearance of 200 mm and a designed wading capability of over 700 mm support a wide range of outdoor adventures. A towing capacity of up to 1,800 kg, a roof load capacity of 75 kg and 39 storage spaces provide more room for equipment for cycling and surfing.
MORE SMART THAN EVER
With SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space), OMODA X explores natural interaction between people and vehicles. The exclusive X-MODE personalized driving mode adjusts vehicle settings and performance responses to the driver's preferences. An infrared thermal imaging night vision system helps identify potential hazards up to 90 meters away.
MORE EDGY THAN EVER
At the global debut, four users from Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and Poland presented four interpretations of OMODA X, drawing on their cultural backgrounds, interests and individual creativity.
This is the essence of the OMODA X Co-Creation Project: moving from a brand that gives its products a personality to global users shaping the brand's culture together.
OWN MY EDGE. My edge. My own way.
MORE OMODA THAN EVER. I'm X.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Contact Person: Sonny WEB: Email:...
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