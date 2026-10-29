KIIFB Land Probe Puts CPI(M)'S Kannur Citadel Under Scrutiny

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 ( IANS) The Vigilance probe into KIIFB's land acquisitions in Kerala's Kannur could become one of the most politically sensitive tests for the Satheesan government, as it threatens to bring decisions taken during the previous LDF regime under scrutiny in the CPI(M)'s strongest organisational bastion, home to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state secretary M.V. Govindan and senior leaders from the powerful Jayarajan factions.

More than a routine financial investigation, the inquiry could test how far the government is prepared to go in examining the decisions behind major land acquisitions in a district where the CPI(M)'s political and organisational influence remains formidable.

Its findings could also put the party's Kannur leadership under pressure to defend the decisions taken during the previous decade.

The Satheesan Cabinet's decision on Wednesday followed its consideration of the report submitted by an expert committee headed by former IAS officer Sudha Pillai, which examined the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) from 2016 to 2026.

The period covers both terms of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, with Thomas Isaac serving as Finance Minister during the first term and K.N. Balagopal holding the portfolio during the second.

The probe could therefore bring financial and administrative decisions taken under both ministers into sharper focus, depending on the findings and evidence gathered by investigators.

The initial investigation is expected to centre on land acquisitions in Kannur, including the procedures followed, the prices paid, the approvals granted and whether public money was spent in accordance with established norms.

The Finance and Revenue departments are expected to provide technical assistance to the Vigilance team.

The political sensitivity stems from the location as much as the scale of the transactions.

Kannur is the home turf of Vijayan, Govindan and senior leaders E.P. Jayarajan, M.V. Jayarajan and P. Jayarajan, and its party unit has long wielded considerable influence within the CPI(M).

Adding to the intrigue is the flare-up within the family of E.P. Jayarajan, after his close relative made certain allegations.

The investigation could also extend to appointments and other alleged irregularities identified by the expert committee.

Whether it reaches senior officials or political leaders will depend on the evidence that emerges.

For the CPI(M), the challenge will be to defend KIIFB's role in Kerala's infrastructure development while answering specific questions about the land deals. For the UDF government, the test will be to ensure that the investigation establishes demonstrable violations rather than remaining a political confrontation.