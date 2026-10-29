Cezanne Khan Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Shares Nostalgic Stills With Shweta Tiwari

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Cezanne Khan celebrated 25 years of the iconic television show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' on Thursday.

He took a trip down memory lane by sharing nostalgic stills featuring himself and actress Shweta Tiwari, who played the beloved characters of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma respectively.

Marking the silver jubilee of the show, Cezanne shared a collage of various stills from different scene from the original series.

Sharing the post on his social media account, Cezanne wrote,“Its a silver jubilee #25years #celebration #kasautiizindagiikay #Cezannekhan @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor”.

He refrained from tagging his co-star and the lead heroine Shweta Tiwari in the post.

Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari reportedly shared a strained relationship off screen during their time on Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

In their past respective interviews, Cezanne and Shweta had admitted of rifts between them and that there was a phase when the two had stopped speaking to each other, although they continued working professionally.

First aired in 2001, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' ran successfully on Star Plus until 2008. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the show became one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television, and marked a successful seven-year run.

The series revolved around the complicated love story of Prerna Sharma, played by Shweta Tiwari, and Anurag Basu, portrayed by Cezanne Khan.

Their relationship, marked by separation, sacrifice, misunderstandings and emotional upheavals, had kept audiences hooked on to the show.

One of the show's most memorable visual elements was the dramatic use of Prerna's dupatta during romantic and emotional moments with Anurag, which became synonymous with their love story.

Actor Ronit Roy later joined the show as Rishabh Bajaj. The show also introduced audiences to one of Indian television's most iconic antagonists, Komolika, portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia.

The title track of the show continues to remain fans' favourite even after two decades of the show.

–IANS

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