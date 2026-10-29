Bengaluru Dosa: German Man Tries Dosa And Filter Coffee In Jayanagar, Calls It 'Home' (VIDEO VIDEO)

People moving to Silicon City Bengaluru often fall in love with the local vibe, lifestyle, and food culture. South Indian classics like dosa and filter coffee easily win everyone over. A German man living in Bengaluru recently shared how a simple plate of dosa and a cup of filter coffee give him a warm, homely feeling. His video is now grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

Content creator Mads posted a video on Instagram where he is enjoying dosa and filter coffee at Dakshin Thindi in Jayanagar. He explained that grabbing this meal after his college classes in Jayanagar has become a regular routine for him. He added that this simple experience actually makes him feel right at home. Foreigners usually take some time to adjust to a new country's food habits. But they often make local food a daily habit once they get used to the taste and lifestyle. Mads is proving exactly this with his new routine.

Mads wrote a very relatable caption for his Instagram post. He wrote, "You are German, having dosa and filter coffee after college in Jayanagar. Somehow it feels like home." South Indians treat dosa and filter coffee as more than just food. These items represent morning routines, friendly catch-ups, and daily life. Netizens are loving how this everyday local experience is giving a foreigner such a strong sense of belonging.

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Social media users flooded Mads' video with funny and warm comments. One user joked, "I am eating Doner here in Germany." Another person commented that the dosa has officially made him half-Indian. Funny remarks like "Aadhaar card approved by government" and "Officially a Jayanagar local" also popped up in the comments section.

One user shared a personal tip. He said that eating dosa after drinking coffee hits completely different. Another person praised his restaurant choice and wrote, "Bro chose Dakshin Thindi over California Burrito. This is what respecting culture means."

Bengaluru currently offers jobs, education, and fresh opportunities to people from all over the world. Foreigners moving here naturally dive into the city's rich food scene. Traditional dishes like idli, dosa, vada, and filter coffee easily attract expats just as much as the locals.

This German man finding comfort in Jayanagar's dosa and filter coffee proves a beautiful point. Food can easily connect people across different languages and borders. Mads' viral video shows once again that Bengaluru's iconic breakfast combo offers a warm experience along with great taste.