Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay To Chair Third Cabinet Meeting On Thursday

TN Cabinet to Review Key Administrative Decisions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will chair the state Cabinet meeting at the Chennai Secretariat on Thursday. This is the third Cabinet meeting of the TVK government. The Cabinet is expected to hold detailed deliberations on key government schemes and important administrative decisions. According to sources, the agenda includes granting approvals for new industries and reviewing the functioning of government departments.

The Cabinet will also review works being undertaken under the state government's vision document“Vetri Tamilagam,” including its current status, targets and steps for implementation. Meanwhile, the fishermen's opposition to setting up a Secretariat at Pattinapakkam is also likely to be discussed, sources said.

Opposition Over Pattinapakkam Secretariat Project

Meanwhile, the proposed construction of a new Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam in Chennai has drawn opposition from sections of the fishing community and several political parties, with demands for the withdrawal of the government order issued for the project. Earlier on Sunday, the Communist Party of India (CPI) launched a signature campaign seeking the withdrawal of the government order and relocation of the proposed Secretariat to an alternative site, citing concerns over its impact on the fishing community. CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian launched the campaign by signing first. Panchayat leaders from Mullima Nagar and Nambikkai Nagar in Pattinapakkam, along with locals, participated in the campaign.

Fishermen and Political Parties Raise Concerns

Earlier in September, fishermen staged a protest and raised black flags at Pattinapakkam against the proposed Secretariat complex, expressing concerns over its impact on their traditional livelihood. The proposal has also faced opposition from political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, as well as the government's allies, including Left parties and the VCK. Fishermen from more than 10 hamlets in the Pattinapakkam area have opposed the proposal and demanded the withdrawal of the government order.

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