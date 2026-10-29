Legal Battle Intensifies Over Kochi Fatal Accident Involving Minor

Legal Challenge Against Minor's Bail

Legal proceedings intensified over a fatal traffic accident in Cheranalloor suburb of Kochi involving an additional district judge's son, as victims' representatives have moved to challenge the bail granted to the 17-year-old, Advocate Sreejith said. The case stems from a road accident in Kochi that killed a 55-year-old involving the teenager, who is the son of an additional district judge.

Speaking to reporters here, Advocate MG Sreejith detailed the legal steps taken to challenge the bail granted to a 17-year-old judicial officer's son in connection with a fatal road accident in Cheranalloor. Detailing the legal steps taken after a magistrate court initially granted relief, Sreejith explained that bail had been issued against an appeal filed by the state, prompting affected parties to file an impleading application to aid the prosecution in cancelling the order. "Bail had been granted by the magistrate court, against which the state filed an appeal. And we have a right to approach the same court because we are also aggrieved. So we filed an impleading application, aiding the prosecution to cancel the bail,” Sreejith told reporters.

Court Proceedings and Investigation

Following arguments on whether the challenge could proceed, Sreejith noted the court was satisfied and issued notices to the teenager referred to as a child in conflict with the law and his parent.“A detailed argument regarding the maintainability is over. And thereafter, the court was satisfied and issued a notice to the child in conflict with law and the parent of the child. The case posted to November 13...the hearing before this court is on the next Friday, October 30," advocate MG Sreejith said.

The development comes after the District Crime Branch (DCB) on Tuesday night conducted an evidence collection raid as part of the investigation into a road accident in Cheranalloor in Kochi involving a car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of an additional district judge, which claimed the life of a 55-year-old scooter rider. On Wednesday, the Kochi district sessions court denied bail to the alleged accused driver, the minor son of an additional district judge, and his acquaintance in the Cheranalloor accident case, in which a 55-year-old scooter rider was killed.

Police Administrative Action

Meanwhile, Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar will be transferred over alleged police lapses in the case. R Nishanthini will take charge as the new Commissioner. The action follows instructions from Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. Four police personnel were suspended in connection with the alleged lapses. Reacting to the action, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan criticised the handling of the case and questioned the police response.

The deceased, Jayabalakrishnan, a native of Manjali, was killed after a luxury car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old rammed into his scooter from behind early on Sunday morning. The car is registered in the name of the teenager's father, an Additional District Judge. The District Crime Branch (DCB) conducted an evidence-collection raid late Tuesday night as part of the investigation into the accident.

Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar had earlier stated that the police initially registered a case under the provision relating to death caused by negligence, based on the initial First Information Statement (FIS). The case was subsequently altered to Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide, after evidence emerged indicating that the vehicle was overspeeding. Mahesh Kumar said the police followed the prescribed procedures under the Juvenile Justice rules and produced the juvenile before the concerned Juvenile Justice Board. He also said that the Motor Vehicles Act provides for action against the guardian or registered owner of a vehicle when an accident is caused by a juvenile. In this case, the teenager's father is also the registered owner of the car, and the relevant provisions of the Act have been invoked.

Expressing support for the deceased's family, Mahesh Kumar said,“This is an emotional moment. We fully support the family, as they have lost their breadwinner, who was working late at night when the accident occurred. We will take all necessary action to ensure that those responsible and found culpable are brought to justice, in accordance with the existing norms.”

On Tuesday, BJP and CPI(M) workers staged a protest outside Cheranalloor Police Station demanding action against the father of the 17-year-old boy in connection with the accident. The deceased's daughter, Bhadrakeerthi, said senior police officials, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), had visited their residence and recorded their statements.“Yesterday (Monday) afternoon the ADGP and higher officials came to my home and took statements from us. We came to know that four police personnel were suspended, but we do not know the reason. After getting the order, I will check the reason,” she told ANI.

According to the preliminary police report, the teenager was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood samples were collected for further analysis, and he was taken into police custody following the incident. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)