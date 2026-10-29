Ferguson Ruled Out Of India T20is, Henry Faces Injury Setback Ahead Of ODI Series

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 29 (IANS) New Zealand have suffered a double injury setback during their ongoing T20I series against India, with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the remaining matches and Matt Henry facing a recovery period of up to two weeks after sustaining a quadricep tear.

Ferguson experienced discomfort in his right calf during the second T20I at Hagley Oval, with subsequent scans confirming a low-grade tear. The pacer is expected to need approximately another week to recover, leaving his participation in the upcoming ODI series dependent on his rehabilitation.

Matt Fisher, who had joined the New Zealand T20I squad in Wellington as bowling cover, has been drafted into the side for the remainder of the T20I series. His elevation has also prompted a change in the New Zealand A setup, with Central Stags fast bowler Brett Randell called up to replace Fisher for the second match against India A.

Henry, meanwhile, reported pain in his right quadricep during the second T20I. Medical assessments subsequently revealed a low-grade tear, with the experienced seamer expected to require one to two weeks of recovery.

The injury is not expected to alter Henry's planned return for the ODI series against India. He had already been scheduled to sit out the remaining T20Is as part of New Zealand's workload management plans ahead of a busy international summer.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over the injuries but remained hopeful that both fast bowlers would be available for the ODIs.

“We're gutted for Lockie and Matt. Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket but it doesn't make it any easier when you have to miss games. Fortunately for Matt he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we're hopeful he'll still play a key role in the ODIs. I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he's determined to be back for the ODIs,” Walter said.

Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson will remain in Wellington under his pre-planned workload management schedule. The fast bowler is available for Canterbury's second-round Ford Trophy fixture on Saturday before rejoining the New Zealand squad on Monday to prepare for the ODI series.

With the T20I leg nearing its conclusion, New Zealand will hope their injured quicks recover in time for the 50-over contests, having already lost the five-game 20-over series by conceding a 3-0 lead to the visitors.