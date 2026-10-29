Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israel Election By The Numbers: Who Might Form The Next Government?


Date: 2026-10-29 01:04:31

Author: Digital Storytelling Team
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Israel has voted and neither Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition or Gadi Eisenkot's opposition bloc are going to secure the 61 seats required to form government.

One of the two blocs will now need to begin the long and complicated task of negotiations between the smaller factional parties to form a government. Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, will decide who gets the first chance to do so.

This could involve the Arab parties, who may hold the balance of power. Whether either bloc would welcome an Arab-aligned party into their coalition, however, remains to be seen.


The Conversation

MENAFN29102026000199003603ID1111882394

Institution:The Conversation

The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search