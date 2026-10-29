Israel Election By The Numbers: Who Might Form The Next Government?
One of the two blocs will now need to begin the long and complicated task of negotiations between the smaller factional parties to form a government. Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, will decide who gets the first chance to do so.
This could involve the Arab parties, who may hold the balance of power. Whether either bloc would welcome an Arab-aligned party into their coalition, however, remains to be seen.
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