Israel's Katz Slams Eisenkot Over Post-Election Speech

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz criticized Yashar party leader and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main challenger in yesterday's elections, Gadi Eisenkot, over his post-election speech in which he called on security chiefs to "stand firm against any attempt to pressure" them.

"His appeal to senior [Israel Defense Forces] IDF officials not to obey directives from the prime minister, me, and the established security forums 'because they have backing from him' is an undemocratic and detached statement," Katz said in a social media post.

The minister claimed that the IDF was "a full partner" in significant achievements in fighting against Iran, stressing that the military leadership took part in all discussions and decisions.