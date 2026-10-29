Mild, Cloudy Weather Thursday As Light Showers Remain Possible In North

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Mild autumn weather will prevail across most of Jordan on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light rain in northern areas, while early-morning fog could affect visibility in the highlands, plains and parts of the Badia, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Temperatures will remain pleasant across most regions, with moderate conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Southwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active.

The department warned motorists of reduced visibility due to early-morning fog over mountainous areas and parts of the plains and Badia, as well as slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.

Thursday's highs are forecast at 22 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 20 C in West Amman, compared with 19 C in the northern highlands, 18 C in the Sharah highlands, 23 C across the plains and 25 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 28 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 31 C in the southern Jordan Valley, 29 C at the Dead Sea and 30 C in Aqaba.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions continuing across most regions. Light morning showers are forecast in northern Jordan and limited parts of the west-central areas, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may occasionally pick up.

Temperatures will edge higher on Saturday, bringing pleasant weather to most areas and moderate conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds at varying altitudes are expected, with moderate southeasterly to southwesterly winds.

Similar weather will prevail on Sunday, although afternoon showers are possible in limited parts of the northeastern Badia, potentially accompanied by thunder.

Southeasterly winds will occasionally become active, raising dust across desert areas before shifting northwesterly in the evening.

//Petra// RZ