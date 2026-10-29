Anita Chandradath Singh Of Trinidad And Tobago Honoured At The 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Mrs. Anita Chandradath Singh, wife of H.E. Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to India, was presented with the Festival Memento by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The presentation marked a warm celebration of friendship and cultural understanding between India and Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the festival's role in bringing together the international diplomatic community and the creative fraternity.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo–Trinidad and Tobago Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his appreciation for Mrs. Singh's presence.“We are delighted to welcome and honour Mrs. Anita Chandradath Singh at the festival. India and Trinidad and Tobago share enduring cultural connections, and cinema, art and education offer valuable opportunities to deepen this friendship. Our Forum remains committed to encouraging creative exchange and bringing people closer through culture,” he said.
Accepting the memento, Mrs. Anita Chandradath Singh expressed her gratitude.“It is a pleasure to be part of this celebration of cinema and international friendship. I thank Dr. L. Murugan and Dr. Sandeep Marwah for this gracious honour. Such gatherings create meaningful opportunities to appreciate our shared heritage, celebrate diversity and strengthen the bonds between our communities,” she said.
The occasion reflected Dr. Marwah's guiding message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” reaffirming the importance of cultural engagement in building lasting international relationships.
The presentation marked a warm celebration of friendship and cultural understanding between India and Trinidad and Tobago, highlighting the festival's role in bringing together the international diplomatic community and the creative fraternity.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo–Trinidad and Tobago Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his appreciation for Mrs. Singh's presence.“We are delighted to welcome and honour Mrs. Anita Chandradath Singh at the festival. India and Trinidad and Tobago share enduring cultural connections, and cinema, art and education offer valuable opportunities to deepen this friendship. Our Forum remains committed to encouraging creative exchange and bringing people closer through culture,” he said.
Accepting the memento, Mrs. Anita Chandradath Singh expressed her gratitude.“It is a pleasure to be part of this celebration of cinema and international friendship. I thank Dr. L. Murugan and Dr. Sandeep Marwah for this gracious honour. Such gatherings create meaningful opportunities to appreciate our shared heritage, celebrate diversity and strengthen the bonds between our communities,” she said.
The occasion reflected Dr. Marwah's guiding message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,” reaffirming the importance of cultural engagement in building lasting international relationships.
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