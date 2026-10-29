Cult Review: Did Vishwak Sen Win Hearts With His Directorial Debut? Read On

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vishwak Sen acts and directs the new film Cult. The first review report for India's first slasher movie is finally out.

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen turns director again for Cult. He plays the lead hero in this movie. The makers call it India's first slasher film. Gayatri Bhardwaj plays the heroine. Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vishak Nair, Kartikeya, and Anirudh Bhaskar play key roles. Ravi Basrur composed the music. Sandeep Kakarala produced the film under the Tarak Cinemas banner. The movie releases tomorrow, Friday, October 30. Fans eagerly wait for the first review report.

The censor board recently cleared the movie with an A certificate. The officials suggested many cuts, blurs, and mutes. The film still received an A certificate after all these cuts. This shows the heavy violence and bold dialogues in the movie. The runtime locks at two hours and thirty-two minutes. The movie has very low buzz and promotions right now. The team holds a press meet today to launch the release trailer.

Vishwak Sen plays a powerful cop named DSP Sankalp. A few people party inside a house. A villain gives them strict orders. The guests must follow the rules or face brutal death. DSP Sankalp learns about this scary case. He takes it lightly at first but gets a huge shock later. He finally faces the villain. The movie runs as an intense action thriller. The story enters the slasher zone very quickly. We must wait for the original Asianet review to know the final audience reaction.