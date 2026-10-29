CMG Stock Rises Overnight: CEO Calls Chipotle A 'Category Leader' After Strong Q3 Revenue, Retail Agrees



Despite industry and consumer challenges, CEO Scott Boatwright expressed confidence in its growth strategy.

Boatwright said the company is pursuing long-term growth through menu innovation and international expansion. During Q3, Chipotle entered Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock gained over 5% overnight as CEO Scott Boatwright called the company a“category leader,” citing growth opportunities despite consumer pressures.

Third-quarter (Q3) revenue climbed 9.6% year-on-year, while comparable sales rose 2.1% for a third straight quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock is on track to snap a three-week losing streak.

Chipotle CEO Stands By Growth Strategy Amid Consumer Headwinds

During the Q3 earnings call, Boatwright said Chipotle is leaning on menu innovation, marketing campaigns, and international expansion to support long-term growth as consumers and the restaurant industry face challenges.

“Broader consumer and industry headwinds may continue, but initiatives across our Recipe for Growth strategy are building and giving us more tools to win in any environment. We are still in the early stages of this work, and it's gaining traction,” said Boatwright.

“In short, we are a category leader. We have a uniquely differentiated brand with strong fandom, and we believe much of our growth opportunity is still in front of us.”

Consumer Trends Show Improvement For Chipotle's Business

Chipotle reported stable or improving customer spending patterns during the third quarter, with demand strengthening across different age groups and income levels.

“Importantly, we saw lower income cohorts outperform higher income cohorts for the first time this year, with the greatest strength in September when promotional activity was at its lowest,” said Boatwright.

In Q3, Chipotle's revenue rose 9.6% year-on-year to $3.29 billion with a 2.1% gain in comparable restaurant sales. Average customer spending had a 1.3% boost. Digital orders accounted for 38.8% of food and beverage revenue.

Despite the sales growth, earnings per share slipped to $0.27, missing the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.29, according to Fiscal. Chipotle opened 84 company-operated restaurants during the quarter, including 53 equipped with Chipotlanes, its drive-thru pickup lanes.

During Q3, the company also entered Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, expanding its presence to 11 countries.

CMG Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish'. Message volume increased 350% over the past 24 hours.

A user said,“$CMG is a BILLION dollar company. $30 is extremely low for its valuation. Perfect time to buy in.”

Another user said,“Sounds like a good growth story still going on, i'll just hold my breath for the pre-market tomorrow and hope for more green.”

CMG stock has cratered 22% year-to-date.

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