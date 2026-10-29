CRWV, NBIS, IREN, APLD Stocks Drop After Microsoft Capex Falls Short On Delayed Third-Party Capacity



Microsoft and Alphabet reported last quarter capital expenditures that fell short of analyst targets.

“Some third-party capacity deliveries we expected in Q1 were delayed,” Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said. Bank of America disclosed that it held a 4.1% stake in IREN.

Neocloud stocks fell in overnight trading late Wednesday after Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) reported fiscal Q1 capital expenditure below analysts' and its own estimates, citing a delay in certain third-party cloud capacity coming online under contract.

Together with Alphabet (GOOGL) also reporting a lower-than-expected CapEx figure in Q3, investors took that as a sign of a slower ramp-up in capacity at neocloud firms.

CoreWeave (CRWV) stock fell 5.8%, while Nebius (NBIS) stock declined 6.3%. Iren Ltd (IREN) and Applied Digital (APLD) declined 5.3% and 4.3% respectively. The moves cast brakes on a rebound this week, after a sharp selloff recently over fears around the sustainability of neocloud business models.

Microsoft on Wednesday reported $45.2 billion in CapEx and finance leases during the last quarter, up about 30% from a year earlier, but below the $50.7 billion estimate cited by StreetAccount in a CNBC report. It was also below Microsoft's own target of around $50 billion.

“Capital expenditures were $45.2 billion as some third-party capacity deliveries we expected in Q1 were delayed, CFO Amy Hood said in the analyst call.“In Q2, we expect CapEx spend will be over $50 billion. Therefore, for the calendar year, spend should be approximately $170 billion due to the 3P capacity delays noted earlier.”

Microsoft, which runs the Azure cloud computing platform, relies on third-party cloud providers to meet demand beyond its capacity. The company inked a deal with Nebius last year, reportedly worth up to $19.4 billion, for compute through the 2030s and is also a major customer for CoreWeave.

Separately, Alphabet reported $51.36 billion in capital expenditure, while analysts expected $55.09 billion.

IREN In Focus

In the neocloud group, Iren was in focus. The Sydney, Australia-headquartered firm on Wednesday said it had raised $363 million by refinancing recently purchased AI computing equipment.

The deal was financed by a syndicate of six lenders, anchored by large commitments from Eldridge Capital Management and Silver Point Capital – and is notable given the pressure for neoclouds to raise funding from debt markets recently.

Separately, Bank of America disclosed on Wednesday that it held a 4.1% stake in IREN, according to an exchange filing.

Retail View On Neocloud Stocks

About 50% of over 9,000 traders who voted in an ongoing Stocktwits poll believe the neocloud firm's stock has hit bottom, while 25% think it might fall further.

Currently, the retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for NBIS, 'bullish' for CRWV, IREN and 'bearish' for APLD.

“$NBIS Microsoft's earnings report is a breath of fresh air. For $NBIS, it's a godsend, as the $17.4B contract with them may be just the beginning,” a trader said.

On the CoreWeave stream, a trader wrote:“$CRWV price is bottoming with peak historical volume. Narratives are bankruptcy and AI capex slowdown. But theres no risks for either. When narrative shifts to euphoria again the new peak will be in the 250/ share level.”

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