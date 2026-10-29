Delhi Shocker: Driver Stabbed To Death After Asking For Extra Choley, Vendor Arrested

A private vehicle driver died in hospital after he was reportedly stabbed many times in a fight with a food seller over a demand for additional choley in Delhi, police informed. The victim, named as Sandeep, was reportedly beaten following an altercation with choley-bhaturey trader Chintu Gupta near Jwalapuri Nala in outside Delhi's Nihal Vihar neighborhood on Sunday. Gupta has been detained and put in judicial prison and murder charges have been added after Sandeep died on Tuesday.

Sandeep was hospitalised at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the nite of October 25 and thereafter transported to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh where he succumbed during treatment.

Three stab wounds were found on the left side of his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and another lacerated wound on his wrist, his medico-legal report said, police said. The injured man was declared unfit to give a statement and police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.“There was a scuffle between the injured and the choley-bhaturey seller near Jwalapuri Nala during the preliminary inquiry,” a senior police official told PTI.

On the same day, a FIR was lodged at Paschim Vihar West police station under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to attempt to murder, in light of the injuries and the circumstances at the place. Police claimed Gupta was detained during the probe and later sent to judicial detention. Sandeep's death led to addition of Section 103(1) pertaining to murder.

Sandeep's father, Bijender Singh, said a fight broke out following a small quarrel over food and his son was attacked. Sandeep had gone to a Sunday market and had requested the vendor for some additional choley, he claimed. Sandeep was wounded many times in the altercation and the vendor allegedly harassed him during the scuffle. "“I came to know about the incident and immediately reached the spot. Some eye witnesses also assisted me to take him up," Singh told PTI.

"Sandeep was first transported to a neighboring hospital and then he had his kid relocated to a bigger facility, said Singh. Finally, the family shifted him to Maharaja Agrasen hospital where doctors treated his injuries only thing wrong with my son was that he asked the vendor for some additional choley. He was stabbed multiple times and died after battling for his life for two days,” Singh stated.

Sandeep was a private vehicle driver and lived in Rav Vihar of Nihal Vihar. He leaves behind his wife and two boys, ages four and 10.

So far police have detained only the vendor but his father said that three to four individuals were engaged in the attack. "We demand Justice. Those involved in the killing should be traced and arrested.” Singh stated. Police said investigation was on and the probable participation of additional persons in the alleged incident was being probed. Gupta is still in judicial detention and the case now includes a murder charge after Sandeep's death.