Jairam Ramesh Questions Special Intensive Revision Electoral Outcome

Jairam Ramesh Questions Electoral Roll Revision Outcomes

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned the outcome of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that only 1,600 foreign nationals were“detected and deleted” across six states despite nearly 10 crore people undergoing the exercise, and alleged that the process was intended to deprive large sections of Indians of their constitutional right to vote. In a post shared on X, Ramesh said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had described the SIR's three objectives as detecting, deleting and deporting infiltrators to“purify” electoral rolls. Questioning the outcome, he claimed that the exercise had identified only 1,600 foreigners across Karnataka, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Keralam, Goa and Mizoram. "The Home Minister had said that SIR had a 3D objective: to detect, delete and deport infiltrators so as to 'purify' the electoral rolls. What has SIR actually accomplished? In the six states of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Kerala, Goa and Mizoram, just 1600 foreigners belonging to different countries have been“detected and deleted”. Nearly 10 crore people went through the SIR in these states – to find 1600“foreigners”," he wrote.

He further claimed that the other 20 states and Union Territories had not provided data because the Election Commission of India (ECI) had not asked for such information to be collected.“Clearly the Home Minister was lying,” he alleged. Citing Karnataka as an example, Ramesh said that while 99.7 lakh names had been deleted from the electoral rolls in the state, 716 foreign nationals were identified, of whom 545 were from Nepal.“This only proves what has been evident all along: that SIR was always intended for ensuring that very large sections of Indians have their constitutional right to vote snatched away,” he said.

Allegations of Conspiracy and Protests

Alleging that the exercise was a conspiracy involving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Ramesh wrote,“SIR was a conspiracy designed by the PM-HM duo and executed by the CEC through various means including ECINET.” He reiterated the Opposition's demands, stating,“Gyanesh Kumar has to go. SIR has to be suspended. ECINET has to be revamped.” The Home Minister had said that SIR had a 3D objective: to detect, delete and deport infiltrators so as to 'purify' the electoral rolls. What has SIR actually accomplished? In the six states of Karnataka, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Kerala, Goa and Mizoram, just 1600 foreigners belonging to different countries have been“detected and deleted”. Nearly 10 crore people went through the SIR in these states – to find 1600“foreigners”. The other 20 states and UTs did not provide data because the ECI had not asked for any such data to be collected. Clearly the Home Minister was lying. In Karnataka, where 99.7 lakh names have been deleted, 716 foreign nationals were identified of whom 545 are from Nepal. This only proves what has been evident all along: that SIR was always intended for ensuring that very large sections of Indians have their constitutional right to vote snatched away. SIR was a conspiracy designed by the PM-HM duo and executed by the CEC through various means including ECINET. · Gyanesh Kumar has to go. · SIR has to be suspended. · ECINET has to be revamped. - Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 29, 2026

Opposition Mobilization Against ECI

The remarks come amid the Opposition INDIA bloc's ongoing protests against the SIR exercise and its demands for the resignation or removal of CEC Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns regarding voter deletions. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will hold a public impeachment-style programme against Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi, on Friday, October 30, at 3:30 pm, Ramesh announced earlier on X. Ramesh also accused the CEC of violating the Constitution and undermining electoral democracy.“The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” he alleged.

Earlier, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had called INDIA bloc leaders to attend the programme at his residence on October 30. The Congress had also planned a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, as part of its protest against the SIR exercise and the Election Commission. Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate from the law and order perspective for the rally at Ramlila Maidan, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with conditions, including the conclusion of the gathering by 5 pm and a ban on overnight stays at the venue. The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1. (ANI)

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