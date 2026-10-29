Europe And Singapore Deepen Deep-Tech Ties At The European Innovation Night

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) European deep-tech companies meet Singaporean investors and corporates to build new business and investment partnerships

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 150 investors, corporate leaders, policymakers and innovators came together at 9 Empress, Asian Civilisations Museum, on 28 October for the European Innovation Night, an event dedicated to new business and investment partnerships between Europe and Singapore.

This flagship event was co-organised by the European Innovation Council (EIC) , the European Union (EU) Delegation to Singapore, and Eureka, with the support of the EU Foreign Policy Instrument Public Diplomacy and Policy Dialogue Facility, Catalonia Trade & Investment, Flanders Investment & Trade and ICEX Spain Trade and Investment during the Singapore International Energy Week and SWITCH | Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology.

Singapore plays a leading role in the EIC investment ecosystem, ranking as the second-largest source of investment in EIC-backed companies outside Europe, after the United States. The European Innovation Night is the flagship event of the EIC to promote business networking at the most significant global events in the world.

Built on this foundation, the event provided a curated connection between selected Singapore's investors and corporates with some of Europe's most promising deep-tech companies to unlock new co-investment and partnership opportunities.

The EIC is Europe's leading deep-tech investor and the one-stop-shop for global business partners seeking access to European deep tech. To date, EIC-backed scale-ups have raised €15.5 billion, with more than 1,000 investors co-investing alongside the EIC and €3.5 leveraged for every €1 invested by the EIC Fund, the venture capital investment arm of the EIC. The portfolio has already produced 12 unicorns. 2025 was the most active year to date with more than 10 successful exits and with more than €500 million invested across over 130 transactions.

“Singapore is a strategic partner for the European Innovation Council, with strong investment ties to our portfolio and shared ambitions for innovation, competitiveness and sustainable growth. Together with our European and local partners, we are bringing Europe's most innovative deep-tech companies closer to Singaporean investors and corporates, building on the strong EU-Singapore relationship to create new opportunities and continue this growing path together.”

Mr Stéphane Ouaki, Head of Department, European Innovation Council, EISMEA

“As a key partner of the European Union and a leading hub for innovation and investment in Southeast Asia, Singapore provides a fertile ground for European deep-tech companies to thrive. The European Innovation Night is a valuable occasion to connect our innovation ecosystems, leveraging European institutional support to help scale cutting-edge technologies, forge international partnerships and create mutually beneficial opportunities."

H.E. Artis Bertulis, European Union Ambassador to Singapore

"Since Singapore joined Eureka's network in 2021, we have regularly drawn inspiration from its business-centric and dynamic approach to supporting research and innovation. Singapore's position as a gateway to Asian innovation ecosystems, coupled with the excellent platform SWITCH provides, made the European Innovation Night an ideal occasion for our delegation of 35 companies from 16 countries to connect with potential research, investor and business partners. We intend to keep creating opportunities like this in partnership with Enterprise Singapore, with the expectation that they will lead to further outstanding international Eureka projects and help SMEs expand into new markets and scale-up."

Ms Brit Helle, Director General, Eureka Network Secretariat

"Europe is an important partner for Singapore in research and innovation. We have complementary strengths. Europe brings world-class scientific and engineering capabilities, while Singapore has developed a strong research ecosystem and serves as a trusted hub for companies to test, validate and scale new solutions in Asia and beyond. Our relationship rests on a strong foundation of mutual respect and trust, and a shared commitment to tackling global challenges. We warmly welcome Europe's deep-tech companies to Singapore and look forward to partnerships that turn breakthrough research into real-world solutions and economic growth."

Mr Heng Swee Keat, Chairman, National Research Foundation Singapore

Throughout the week, the companies are meeting Singaporean investors, corporates and ecosystem partners to explore strategic partnerships, co-development, supply chain integration and investment. Singaporean and South-East Asian investors and corporates interested in partnering with European deep-tech companies can reach the EIC here.

ENDS

About the European Innovation Council (EIC): The European Innovation Council (EIC) is Europe's flagship initiative under the EU's Horizon Europe programme designed to identify, develop, and scale up breakthrough technologies and game-changing innovations. Equipped with a budget of over €10 billion, the EIC uniquely supports innovators throughout the entire technology lifecycle, from early-stage, deep-tech scientific research to proof-of-concept validation, technology transfer, and the commercial scaling of startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Direct financial aid through grants and equity investments is complemented by comprehensive Business Acceleration Services, connecting founders to mentors, corporate partners, and global investment networks.

About the Delegation of the European Union to Singapore: The European Union Delegation to Singapore opened on 30th June 2004. Since then, the EU's diplomatic representation has worked to promote closer ties between the EU and Singapore. The wide-ranging relationship has further strengthened and expanded in its scope over the years. In close coordination with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States, the Delegation ensures consistency and effectiveness of the EU's external action in Singapore.

With 27 countries and nearly 450 million people, the EU is one of the largest economic blocs in the world and is forging an ever-closer relationship with Singapore, especially since the entry into force of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in 2019, and the elevation of its relationship with ASEAN to a Strategic Partnership in 2020.

The Delegation's activities and programming cover a range of issues such as foreign policy, security, trade, climate change, environment, transport, industrial policy, research, science, technology as well as innovative education and cultural projects, which include the national award-winning arts project SEA AiR (Studio Residencies for Southeast Asian Artists in the European Union).

About Eureka: Eureka is the world's largest intergovernmental network supporting international research, development and innovation. Connecting ministries and funding agencies from 47 countries, Eureka provides companies of all sizes, universities and research institutes with access to funding, business acceleration tools and expert advice. By fostering international collaboration, the network stimulates innovation excellence and boosts economic growth, job creation and competitiveness. To date, Eureka has supported more than 8,000 projects, mobilising over 40 billion euro in public-private investment. These projects have led to commercialised products, processes and services that generate societal benefits and enrich lives in areas such as healthcare and the green and digital transitions. More about the Eureka delegation at SWITCH 2026:

About the Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) (fpi.ec.europa.eu): promotes the EU's foreign service actions across partners around the world, supporting the EU's role as a global actor. In Singapore, it funds and implements activities through the EU-Singapore Public Diplomacy and Policy Dialogue Facility.

Media contact:

Dominic Lee, PRecious Communications

M: +65 8333 0986

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

More than 60 European startups and scale-ups from across Europe, brought by the event partners, joined the evening. Among them were 12 EIC-backed companies from 10 different countries working on industrial decarbonisation, energy and electrification, circular materials and advanced computing, as part of thewhich assessed their readiness, sharpened their go-to-market strategies and connected them with relevant corporates, investors and institutions. To see the 12 EIC-backed start-ups, please look at this