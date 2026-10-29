935 Neurointerventions, 200+ Clippings, 127 Brainpath Clot Removals: Dr. Rao's IIN Stroke Results On World Stroke Day

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presents stroke thrombectomy experience and 90-day patient outcomes at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences, Guntur, for World Stroke Day 2026.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla highlights neurointervention experience and BrainPath clot removal outcomes at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences, Guntur, for World Stroke Day 2026.

The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

BrainPath instruments used for minimally invasive brain surgery at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur.

A dual-trained neurosurgeon shares stroke outcomes transparently, including challenges, and explains what every family should do in the first hour of a stroke.

- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Dural trained Cerebrovascular NeurosurgeonGUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One surgeon trained in both open and catheter-based brain-vessel surgery shares outcomes openly, including what worked less well, and explains what every family should do in the first hour of a stroke.A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel in the brain bursts. About one in four adults will have one in their lifetime, and roughly 12 million people suffer a stroke every year. This World Stroke Day, Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, is publishing its stroke-care results in full, along with simple guidance for families. The World Stroke Organization's message this year is“Every Minute Counts. #ActFAST.”By the numbersDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a fellowship-trained endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgeon, has performed more than 3,000 neurovascular procedures, including diagnostic cerebral angiograms. Of these, 935 were therapeutic neurointerventions:Aneurysm coiling: 296 (about 32%)Carotid artery stenting: 221 (about 24%)Other neurointerventions, including AVM/AVF embolisation, intracranial angioplasty/stenting and vasospasm treatment: 180 (about 19%)Stroke thrombectomy (clot retrieval): 107 (about 11%)Venous sinus stenting: 104 (about 11%)Flow diverter procedures: 26 (about 3%)He has also performed more than 200 surgical aneurysm clippings and 126 BrainPath-assisted brain clot removals.Two ways to treat an aneurysm, one honest approachAn aneurysm is a weak, bulging spot in a brain artery that can burst and cause a bleeding stroke. It can be treated from inside the artery (coiling or flow diverters) or from outside by open surgery (clipping). Few surgeons are trained and experienced in both. With 296 coilings, 26 flow diverters and 200+ clippings, Dr. Rao's IIN can recommend the treatment that fits the aneurysm's shape, location and the patient's health, rather than the only treatment a surgeon happens to offer.Thrombectomy outcomes, stated plainlyAmong 107 stroke thrombectomy patients:47% were living independently at 90 days.62% had a good outcome for activities of daily living.About 14% died.The remaining patients did not improve meaningfully.For comparison, a 2022 meta-analysis of 12 randomised trials reported 90-day mortality of 16.1% with thrombectomy and 19.2% without. Hospitals and patient groups differ, so such figures are a guide, not a verdict.BrainPath clot removal: results in 126 patientsBrainPath is a narrow tube that opens a gentle path through the brain's fibres so a blood clot can be removed with less damage to healthy tissue. In this series:Clot volume fell from a mean of 58.6 ml to 3.2 ml, with a mean of 94.5% of the clot removed.Consciousness improved from a median Glasgow Coma Scale score of 10 to 14, a gain of 4 points.0% in-hospital rebleeding.52% were living independently (mRS 0–2) at 90 days.Mortality at 3 months was 6%.Mean blood loss during surgery was about 98 ml.Results depended on where the bleed was. Outcomes were good for bleeds near the brain's surface (lobar haemorrhage), and weaker for deep bleeds in the anterior basal ganglia that had also broken into the brain's fluid spaces (intraventricular haemorrhage). Choosing the right patient matters as much as the technique. Those who had surgery in 8 hours had better outcomes than later surgeries.WHO: Who is affected, and who is treating?Stroke can strike at any age, but risk rises with high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity, irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation) and narrowed neck arteries. Treating patients at Dr. Rao's IIN is Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder and Chief Neurosurgeon, who completed fellowship training in endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery in Virginia, USA. He holds an MBBS from NTR University of Health Sciences and an M.Ch in Neurosurgery from Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.WHAT: Two kinds of stroke, two sets of treatmentsIschaemic stroke (a blocked artery). This is the more common type. Treatment includes clot-dissolving medicine (thrombolysis) in the early hours and mechanical thrombectomy, in which a thin catheter is threaded through an artery to pull the clot out.Haemorrhagic stroke (a bleeding vessel). This type often gets less public attention. Treatment depends on the cause: coiling, flow diverters or clipping for aneurysms, and BrainPath for bleeds inside the brain tissue.Preventing the next stroke. Carotid artery stenting opens a dangerously narrowed neck artery. Venous sinus stenting treats narrowing in the brain's drainage veins when that is the cause of symptoms.WHEN: The first hours decide everythingBrain cells die by the minute during a stroke. Clot-dissolving medicine works best in the first few hours. Thrombectomy has a longer window and, in selected patients, can help up to 24 hours after onset, but earlier is always better.For bleeding strokes, timing matters just as much. The ENRICH trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that minimally invasive clot removal within 24 hours gave better 180-day functional outcomes than medical management alone in patients with lobar or anterior basal ganglia bleeds of 30 to 80 ml. Thirty-day mortality was 9.3% with surgery versus 18.0% without, and 3.3% of surgery patients had bleeding-related deterioration. Newer trials are now testing removal within 8 hours. At Dr. Rao's IIN, selected patients receive BrainPath-assisted removal in that early window. Case selection and patient mix differ between a single-centre series and a trial, so these results are encouraging but not directly comparable.WHERE: Why access in Tier-II India mattersAdvanced stroke treatment has long been concentrated in a few metropolitan centres. For a family in coastal Andhra Pradesh, the nearest thrombectomy centre may be hours away, and hours are what a stroke patient does not have. Dr. Rao's IIN in Guntur brings a dedicated stroke pathway closer to home:A 24/7 neuro catheterisation laboratory for emergency thrombectomy and aneurysm treatmentA stroke-code system for rapid imaging and treatment decisionsNeuronavigation, intraoperative CT and neuromonitoring for surgical precisionA neuro-ICU and rehabilitation for recoveryPatients arrive from across Andhra Pradesh, neighbouring states and abroad.“Patients should not have to travel hundreds of kilometres for world-class stroke care,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.WHY: Why this matters nowStroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability worldwide, and most strokes are linked to risk factors that can be controlled. The World Stroke Organization, which started World Stroke Day and marks 20 years of its campaign in 2026, urges people everywhere to recognise the signs and seek emergency care immediately.HOW: How to act FAST, and what happens nextSpot the signs: BE FASTBalance: sudden loss of balanceEyes: sudden vision loss or double visionFace: one side droopingArm: weakness or numbness in one armSpeech: slurred or confused speechTime: call emergency services (112 in India) and note when symptoms beganWhat to doCall 112 and go to a hospital with a stroke facility. Do not wait to see if it passes.Note when symptoms started, or when the person was last seen well. Doctors need this to decide treatment.Give no food, water or tablets, and no home remedies.Keep the person comfortable, with the head slightly raised if awake.What happens at the hospital. A rapid brain scan and blood-vessel scan show whether it is a blockage or a bleed. The team then chooses between clot-dissolving medicine, thrombectomy, aneurysm treatment or BrainPath surgery.Prevention. Check blood pressure regularly, control diabetes and cholesterol, stop smoking, stay active, and see a doctor for any irregular heartbeat.“Not every patient recovers, and we say so openly,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.“But speed changes the odds, and the right operation for the right patient changes them again.”Frequently asked questionsWhat is the difference between a blocked and a bleeding stroke?A blocked (ischaemic) stroke is caused by a clot cutting off blood flow. A bleeding (haemorrhagic) stroke is caused by a burst vessel. Both need emergency care, but treatments differ.What is mechanical thrombectomy?A catheter procedure that removes a clot from a brain artery and restores blood flow.Coiling or clipping: which is better for an aneurysm?Neither is better for everyone. Shape, location and the patient's health decide. Dr. Rao's IIN offers both.Can a brain bleed be removed without major surgery?In selected patients, yes. BrainPath uses a narrow tube to reach and remove the blood with less disruption to healthy brain.How quickly should someone reach hospital?As fast as possible. Every minute of delay costs brain cells.Can strokes be prevented?Most are linked to controllable factors such as blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and cholesterol.This release is for public education and is not a substitute for personal medical advice. In a suspected stroke, call emergency services immediately.Learn more: World Stroke Organization (world-stroke) | Stroke care at Dr. Rao's IIN: drraoshospitals/stroke-treatment/About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a minimally invasive neurosurgeon, pediatric neurosurgeon, cerebrovascular endovascular neurosurgeon, skull base neurosurgeon, neuro-oncology specialist and stereotactic radiosurgeon. He is Chief Neurosurgeon and founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He has been featured in Forbes India and has authored an NDTV Health article on emergency stroke care.About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN)Dr. Rao's IIN is a dedicated centre for brain, spine, stroke and nerve disorders in Guntur. It offers endovascular neurosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, epilepsy surgery and comprehensive spine care.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of NeurosciencesOld Bank Street, besides AK Biryani Point, Kothapeta, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 9010056444 | Email:... | Website:Keywords: World Stroke Day 2026, stroke treatment Guntur, mechanical thrombectomy India, BrainPath clot removal, aneurysm clipping and coiling, flow diverter, carotid artery stenting, venous sinus stenting, brain hemorrhage surgery, BE FAST stroke signs, endovascular neurosurgeon India, Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Dr. Rao's IIN

Mohana Rao Patibandla

Patibandla Naryana Swamy Neurosciences LLP/ Dr Raos hospital

+91 9010056444

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Comprehensive Stroke treatment for both Block and bleed at Dr Raos hospital - IIN at Guntur

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935 Neurointerventions, 200+ Clippings, 127 BrainPath Clot Removals: Dr. Rao's IIN Stroke Results on World Stroke Day News Provided By Patibandla Naryana Swamy Neurosciences LLP October 29, 2026, 04:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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