Germany And Japan Reaffirm Commitment To Continued Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The agreement was reached by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during talks in Tokyo on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports, citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry' website.

“Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Chancellor Merz expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance to Ukraine. The leaders of the two countries agreed to continue working closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine while supporting the provision of assistance to the country,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Takaichi, Merz emphasized that Russia's aggression against Ukraine posed a threat to the international order that extended beyond Europe to Asia.

Takaichi, for her part, reaffirmed Japan's commitment to deepening cooperation with Germany on international challenges, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

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Following the talks, the two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in security and defense, economic security, advanced technologies, and the protection of critical supply chains.

As Ukrinform previously reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz began a trip to the Indo-Pacific regio on Tuesday, October 27, visiting Singapore, Japan, and South Korea to strengthen trade, defense, and strategic ties.

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