Tajikistan's Khutalon Hydropower Plant To Generate 2.5B Kwh Annually

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The planned Khutalon (Shurob) Hydroelectric Power Plant in Tajikistan will have an installed capacity of 800 megawatts and an average annual electricity generation of more than 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours, the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reported following Minister Daler Juma's visit to the proposed construction site on October 23.

The Khutalon hydropower plant is planned for the Vakhsh River, between two of Tajikistan's major hydropower facilities - the Rogun hydropower plant upstream and the Nurek hydropower plant downstream.

The project is expected to contribute to increased electricity generation, more efficient use of the Vakhsh River's water resources, and stronger energy independence for Tajikistan. The construction start date, project cost, and commissioning timeline have not been specified in the available information.

Trend estimates that the implementation of the Khutalon hydropower project could support further growth in Tajikistan's electricity supply and strengthen the country's capacity to meet rising domestic demand. If the plant achieves its projected annual generation level, its output could cover the annual electricity consumption of approximately 500,000–625,000 households, assuming average household consumption of 4,000–5,000 kWh per year. The actual number would depend on household consumption patterns and the share of electricity allocated to residential users rather than industry and other sectors.