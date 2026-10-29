TORRAS Offers A Halloween Treat With 15% Off Select Iphone 18 Pro Max Cases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The“Pick Your Halloween Treat” campaign features Ostand cases for hands-free costume photos, video calls and everyday phone protection.

Irvine, CA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS is celebrating Halloween with 15% off select iPhone 18 Pro Max cases on its official online store. Under the theme“Pick Your Halloween Treat,” the promotion features Ostand designs that combine phone protection with a built-in stand and MagSafe compatibility.

The participating iPhone 18 Pro Max case collection includes a range of colors, finishes and stand designs. The offer will also return on October 31 for Halloween.

From Costume Prep to Group Photos

The Ostand Q3 Air for iPhone 18 Pro Max combines a built-in stand, MagSafe compatibility and everyday protection in one case. During Halloween preparations, the stand keeps makeup tutorials in view and supports costume recordings and group photos without a separate tabletop stand.









The stand rotates through 360 degrees and supports portrait and landscape positioning. Beside a mirror, its adjustable angle keeps the screen visible while leaving both hands free for brushes and face paint. For a costume reveal, it positions the phone to frame the shot. On a flat, stable surface, it also supports timed group photos so the person setting up the camera can join in.

Between shots, the stand folds back into the case for handheld use. Textured grip areas provide a firmer grip when taking photos or passing the phone to a friend. Air cushioning helps absorb impacts, while raised edges help keep the screen and camera from resting directly against flat surfaces.









The case also works with compatible MagSafe chargers and mounts, so it can stay on when the phone is attached to those accessories. Beyond Halloween, the stand supports desk calls, recipe videos and everyday viewing.

Halloween Offer Details

The 15% discount applies to participating iPhone 18 Pro Max cases in the Halloween collection. A copyable promotional code for the current offer is available on the Ostand Q3 Air product page and can be entered at checkout.

The promotion will return on October 31, giving customers another opportunity to purchase participating cases at 15% off.









About TORRAS

TORRAS develops phone cases, screen protectors, charging products and other mobile accessories. Guided by its“BE HERE NOW” philosophy, the brand focuses on practical designs that support how people create, connect and enjoy everyday moments. Its Ostand cases combine phone protection with an integrated stand for hands-free viewing and recording. For more information, visit TORRAS.

CONTACT: Tim Leeson...