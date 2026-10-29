Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mukesh-Varshini Kiss Grabs Attention As Jhansi Faces Warning On Day 52

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Day 52 brings a surprising moment as Mukesh kisses Varshini, while Jhansi receives a warning inside the house. Here's what happened in the latest episode and why the moments are drawing attention.

Bigg Boss gave a new task by turning the house into a hotel. The Red Zone members are working as hotel staff. The Yellow Zone members are acting as hotel owners. The Green Zone GOAT members are staying as guests. The task depends on staff services, owner hospitality, guest money, and stars.

The Green Zone members have the money and stars. The other contestants are making strategies to earn them. The housemates with the most money and stars will become captaincy contenders. Rohit cannot join the captaincy race because of his previous punishment.

Bigg Boss gave a special challenge to test the coordination between hotel owners and staff. The owners must make signs, and the staff must arrange the matching items on a board.

Naresh and Jhansi teamed up against Varshini and Rohit. Jhansi made a mistake while decoding Naresh's signs. She then showed the board to Naresh and asked if it was correct. Bigg Boss got angry because she asked for help instead of playing the game.

Jhansi apologized immediately. Task moderator Trigun restarted the game.

Naresh and Varshini gave the signs this time. Jhansi and Rohit arranged the board. Trigun called a foul because they placed some items wrongly. Varshini and Rohit argued that they followed the rules. Trigun kept his decision, but Rohit and Varshini's team finally won the game.

The BB Hotel task also created some funny moments. Mukesh and Debjani entered the hotel as a couple planning to get married. Mukesh soon gets attracted to Varshini. Debjani gets furious seeing their closeness.

Bigg Boss then revealed a photo of Mukesh kissing Varshini. Debjani questioned Mukesh about cheating on her. Mukesh covered it up by saying Varshini is his ex-girlfriend and he did not know she worked there.

Meanwhile, Aman and Varshini turned a fun chat into a heated argument. Trigun, Shiv, Neethu, and Ram Prasad discussed sharing money and stars. They took money and gave one star to Ram Prasad. Trigun said his power lasts only as long as he holds the star.

Varshini asked Trigun for the star, but he told her not to pressure him emotionally.

Sudheer told Rohit that Neethu gave a free star to Ram Prasad. Rohit questioned Neethu about this move. Trigun noted that Rohit has Rs 12,000. RK said everyone is just sharing stars.

Bigg Boss gave a strict warning to the Red Zone members. The contestants staying in the Red Zone will face two types of elimination processes until the challenges end. This announcement created huge tension among the Red Zone housemates. They must prove their talent in the tasks to move into the Yellow or Green Zone. The Yellow Zone members might also get tasks to enter the Green Zone.

Last week, the audience eliminated Dakshi through votes. The GOAT members eliminated Shalini from the Red Zone. The housemates are now worried about another double elimination this week.

The contestants are sharpening their strategies to grab money and stars in the BB Hotel task. Task moderator Trigun is changing the game with his decisions. The next episode will reveal the final captaincy contenders and the fate of the Red Zone members.