Gold, Silver Rates Today, October 29: Check Latest 24K, 22K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
|CITY
|22K (Rs/10g)
|24K (Rs/10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|New Delhi
|Rs 1,31,533
|Rs 1,43,490
|Rs 1,94,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,31,762
|Rs 1,43,740
|Rs 1,94,640
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,31,588
|Rs 1,43,550
|Rs 1,94,380
|Chennai
|Rs 1,32,147
|Rs 1,44,160
|Rs 1,95,200
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,31,863
|Rs 1,43,850
|Rs 1,94,790
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,31,973
|Rs 1,43,970
|Rs 1,94,950
The downward trend continued in international markets during early trade on Thursday, October 29. COMEX gold slipped another 0.01% to trade at $4,051 per ounce, extending its losing streak. COMEX silver also edged lower by around 0.03%, trading at $53.65 per ounce at approximately 00:55 GMT.
Gold, Silver Prices Today in India
Domestic bullion prices remained elevated despite the recent declines. As of around 6:20 am on October 29, 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 1,94,990 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was trading at Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams. The price of 925 sterling silver stood at Rs 1,80,366 per kilogram, according to co.
With precious metals facing continued pressure from shifting interest-rate expectations and movements in global commodity markets, buyers and investors will be watching closely for further price movements.
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