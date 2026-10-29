Govt Extends 'New Amnesty Scheme 2025' Till Dec 31 To Resolve Pending Cases

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The government on Thursday said it has extended the 'New Amnesty Scheme 2025' till December 31, 2026, to provide more time for employers and insured persons to resolve pending cases.

After the review of representations from various stakeholders, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the deadline“which ran from 01.10.2025 to 30.09.2026, for a further period of three months - from 01.10.2026 to 31.12.2026, on existing terms and conditions”.

The new amnesty scheme is a one-time dispute resolution initiative aimed at reducing the backlog of court cases and promoting compliance under the erstwhile ESI Act.

The scheme provides a structured mechanism for employers to resolve legal disputes with ESIC for an out-of-court settlement. The 'New Amnesty Scheme, 2025' is a practical and employer-friendly route to dispute resolution and supports the government's broader goal of enhancing ease of doing business while upholding the rights of citizens served by ESIC.

The scheme allows settlement of ad-hoc assessments by paying actual contributions and interest - no damages will be levied; withdrawal of cases where employers have already paid dues, subject to payment of 10 per cent of disputed damages; and cases filed by ESIC for non-submission of records or delayed payments, which were later complied with, will also be withdrawn with court permission.

Court cases filed up to March 31, 2025, are eligible under this scheme, according to an official statement.

With the extension of this Scheme, eligible employers and Insured Persons will have additional time to avail themselves of the benefits of the Scheme.

“All concerned stakeholders are encouraged to make use of the extended window before it closes on 31.12.2026,” said the Labour Ministry.

Meanwhile, India is providing health security through the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to 25 crore people, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said recently.

-IANS

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