Nifty, Sensex Post Early Mild Gains Despite Mixed Global Cues

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The Indian equity markets opened with mild gains early on Thursday despite mixed global cues and elevated crude prices.

As of 9.25 am, Sensex added 168 points, or 0.23 per cent, to reach 73,414 and Nifty gained 45 points, or 0.20 per cent, to reach 22,744.

Main broad-cap indices performed in line with the benchmark indices, as the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.25 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.13 per cent.

Sectoral indices on NSE traded mixed with gains led by Nifty IT, up 0.80 per cent and pharma, up 0.30 per cent. Nifty private bank and media were among top losers, down 0.18 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

The opening gain of benchmarks may remain selective unless the Nifty decisively crosses 22,800, as the Federal Reserve's policy message, elevated crude and high US bond yields continue to restrict broader risk-taking, an analyst said.

Brent crude remains elevated near $114.50 a barrel amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty, keeping energy costs high and leaving oil-sensitive sectors exposed to sustained cost pressures.

The Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged, but two members voted for an increase, and markets raised expectations of another hike in December. The US 10-year Treasury yield consequently moved to around 5.02 per cent, indicating that the policy pause has not materially loosened global financial conditions.

Unless yields stabilise below recent levels, dollar assets may continue competing with emerging markets for capital and limit the durability of foreign inflows into India, market participants said.

In the previous session, Nifty closed at 22,698, down 0.22 per cent, after a recovery was capped by profit booking. Immediate support is placed at 22,600–22,650, while resistance is seen at 22,850–22,900.

In the previous session, Bank Nifty closed at 54,267, up 0.54 per cent. Immediate support is placed at 53,800–54,000, while resistance is seen at 54,600–54,800.

In Asian markets, China's Shanghai index declined 0.82 per cent, and Shenzhen dipped 2.48 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added 0.28 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.06 per cent. South Korea's Kospi lost 2.72 per cent.

The US markets ended in green overnight as Nasdaq added 0.27 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Dow Jones inched up 0.19 per cent.

On October 28, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 872 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 643 crore.

-IANS

aar/na