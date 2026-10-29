Aadarsha Kutumbam Review: Is Venkatesh And Trivikram's Family Action Drama Worth Watching?

Venkatesh and Trivikram collaborate for the first time in Aadarsha Kutumbam, releasing tomorrow. The film's first review is out, and fans are eager to know whether this family action drama impresses audiences or disappoints.

Trivikram wrote dialogues and screenplays for many Venkatesh hits earlier. He directs the star for the first time in Aadarsha Kutumbam, also known as AK 47. The makers gave it the tagline House Number 47. S Radha Krishna, also known as China Babu, produces the film under Haarika and Hassine Creations. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead. Nivetha Pethuraj and Nara Rohith play key roles. The movie releases tomorrow on Friday, October 30. The first inside report reveals exciting details.The censor board recently cleared the film with a UA certificate. People above 16 years can watch the movie. The makers locked the runtime at 2 hours and 23 minutes. This runtime looks very decent for a commercial entertainer. Censor board members gave a positive reaction to the film. The movie team says the officials enjoyed the screening. Fans are now eager to know the story and main highlights.Venkatesh plays a bank employee named Chittibabu. Srinidhi Shetty plays his wife Swarna. Yuveena plays their daughter Sampoorna, and Raja Prajwal plays their son Sharva. Swarna runs a chit fund business and falls into heavy debt. The daughter falls in love, and the son ignores his studies. Chittibabu faces massive frustration dealing with his middle-class family. Goons attack their house one day. Police officer Damodar Naidu, played by Nara Rohith, investigates the case. Chittibabu and his family suddenly move into a luxury villa. The innocent family man suddenly turns violent. The movie shifts into full action mode. The flashback reveals the real reason behind this sudden change.The first half entertains the audience with funny family elements. Trivikram delivers his trademark comedy and punch dialogues. The interval twist completely changes the story track. The second half turns into a serious action thriller. Venkatesh surprises everyone with his character transformation. The second half feels a bit slow compared to the comedy-filled first half. The flashback and action scenes look slightly routine. The strong climax covers these minor flaws. The hilarious scenes between Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, and the kids stand out as the main highlight. Nivetha Pethuraj impresses with her love track. Nara Rohith brings a serious thriller vibe after his entry.Thaman delivers outstanding music and background score for the film. His background music elevates the scenes and stands as a major highlight. The camera work looks visually beautiful on screen. The editing keeps the narrative gripping. The movie carries a strong positive talk overall. The film shows all the signs of a clear blockbuster. We have to wait and see how it performs on the big screen. Stay tuned for the original Asianet review.