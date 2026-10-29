Delhi To Host First Chinese Film Festival After Decade On Oct 30-31

Delhi to Host Chinese Film Festival

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi is set to host its first Chinese Film Festival on October 30 and 31, bringing films from India and China together for two days of cinema and cultural exchange. The festival was announced at the Press Club of India on Wednesday. It is being organised in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in New Delhi, the Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) and the National School of Drama (NSD), an autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Culture. More than 10 films from India and China will be screened at the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road during the two-day event.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations Through Cinema

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kishore Parcha, president of DIFF, said the festival was being held in India after a gap of 10 years. He said several institutions had come together to organise the event, with DIFF serving as its executing body.“The first DIFF Chinese Film Festival is being held in India after a decade, with the Delhi International Film Festival serving as its executing body. It is being organized in collaboration with the National School of Drama-an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, and this marks the first time that so many institutions have come together. Through this, we aim to build a new bridge, encompassing cinema, culture, traditions, and our bilateral relations...” he said.

The festival aims to bring Indian and Chinese films before audiences and create opportunities for cultural exchange through cinema. The event will also provide a platform to discuss possible areas of cooperation between filmmakers from the two countries. Cinema has often served as a way for people from different countries to learn about each other's cultures and traditions. The festival seeks to build on this idea by bringing stories from both countries to the same platform. The two-day event will take place on October 30 and 31 at the Films Division Auditorium in New Delhi. (ANI)

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