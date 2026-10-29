Kiran Sarnaik Credits Mahayuti Government Push For Election Victory

Mahayuti Government Support Leads to Victory

Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik credited the Mahayuti government's developmental push for his victory in the Amravati Division Teachers' Constituency election, emphasising broad support from educators across the region. Speaking to reporters here, Sarnaik reflected on the electoral backing he received from the ruling coalition and educators. "It is heartening to see the work being carried out by the Mahayuti government in the state, which is driving development across various sectors. They placed their trust in me, selecting me as the sole candidate for the Mahayuti, and a vast number of teachers turned out in great strength to cast their ballots,” Kiran Sarnaik told ANI. Looking ahead to his tenure, Sarnaik outlined his primary legislative focus, stating,“I intend to work extensively for the teaching community in the future."

Opposition Perspective on Election Outcomes

On Thursday, NCP (SP) leader Pratap Singh Patil, following the victory in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division Graduate Constituency MLC election, asserted that a "100 per cent wave of change" is sweeping Maharashtra. He said educated voters have delivered a resounding message that the electorate can no longer be taken for granted. Speaking to reporters after defeating the ruling Mahayuti candidate and sitting NCP MLC Satish Bhanudasrao Chavan, Patil attributed the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) win to the educated youth's resolve and unyielding faith in democracy

Detailed Constituency Results

Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari has won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Nagpur Division Graduates' Constituency, securing a total of 67,231 votes through first- and second-preference voting. His nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sudhakar Kohale, secured 63,960 votes. Wanjari defeated Kohale by a margin of 3,271 votes.

The Teachers' constituency witnessed a contest involving the BJP, Congress and candidates backed by different political formations. Gawade's victory came against Asgaonkar, who had represented the constituency, while Sanap's candidature added another dimension to the contest amid differences within the ruling Mahayuti alliance over candidate selection. Gawade secured 23,117 votes to defeat Independent candidate Sachin Sanap, who was backed by the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and received 16,347 votes. Congress candidate and sitting MLC Jayant Asgaonkar finished fourth with 8,965 votes, while Independent candidate Dattatray Sawant finished third.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said the outcome reflected graduates' concerns over issues affecting them, including unemployment, inflation and difficulties faced by candidates preparing for competitive examinations.“Graduates have expressed their anger over unemployment, inflation and the difficulties faced by students preparing for competitive examinations,” Patil said. Commenting on the significance of ballot-based elections, he said,“Whenever elections are held through ballot papers, the opposition wins.”

Future Commitments and Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, Gawade said he would focus on working for teachers across the constituency and responding to his critics through his performance.“I will work with everyone, shoulder to shoulder. I had not criticised anyone, even when questions were raised about my age. We worked together as the Mahayuti alliance, and I will respond to my critics through my work,” he said. Gawade added that he would strive to honour the trust placed in him by teachers and avoid repeating mistakes made by previous legislators.“I would not say that I defeated anyone. This constituency comprises discerning teachers, and I will work for all teachers,” he said.

Responding to allegations of money being distributed during the election, Gawade questioned the timing of the accusations. The elections were held across Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts. The Teachers' constituency had 53,185 voters exercising their franchise, while 2,43,611 voters cast their ballots in the Graduates' constituency. The results delivered a split verdict in the two constituencies, with the BJP winning the Teachers' seat and the NCP (SP) securing the Graduates' seat. The outcome also saw the defeat of the sitting Congress MLC in the Teachers' constituency, while the opposition party's alliance partner retained the Graduates' seat. A total of 182 candidates across three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies together have 10,68,072 registered voters. The polling was held on October 23 and recorded an overall turnout of around 72.96 per cent across 2,419 polling stations. (ANI)

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