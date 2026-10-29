Daily Horoscope 29 October: Will You Gain Money Or Career Success Today? Read Your Zodiac Prediction

Aries

You need to keep a very cool head at home or work today. Things might go against you. Financial troubles can cause fights in the family. You might have a disagreement with a mother-like figure. You will feel disappointed throughout the day. Your protesting nature can increase your respect in society. You will maintain a good relationship with your parents. You might get news about a new job today. Small savings issues can cause arguments with your partner.

Taurus

Your popularity at work can increase today. You might have to work very hard all day. You must be extra careful while riding vehicles. You have chances of getting hurt. This is a good time to buy or sell property. You might suffer from physical issues. Your luck for earning money is good today. Family peace will stay during the day but the night looks bad. You might get dragged into unnecessary trouble. Your worries about your children will increase.

Gemini

You might face trouble while handling responsibilities at work. You could spend a lot of money on health issues. Your long-pending travel plans might face hurdles. You have a risk of catching a cold and cough. You need to control your expenses a bit more today. Your disagreements with your partner will end. Your children might show good sense. This is a very good time for people in politics.

Cancer

Students can get opportunities for higher education. You might get business help from a neighbor. You should not fall for anyone's provocation. Your family disputes have a chance of getting resolved. Talking too much can create trouble for you. Your interest in studies will increase. You need to be very careful in love matters. You have chances of getting cheated. You will find the right person to share your feelings. You should follow the advice of elders.

Leo

Your relationship with everyone in the family will be very good. Your pain of separation in love can increase. You might face extra expenses in business. Your travel plans might face obstacles. You have chances of getting respect today. You might get into a dispute over recovering pending money. You could injure your leg. The day is good for studies. You might start something new at your workplace.

Virgo

The time is very good for people in agriculture. You might fight with your partner over some doubts. Businessmen have chances of progress in their trade. The time is not very good for higher education. You might suffer from back pain. Your mother's health has chances of getting worse. You have chances of traveling abroad for work. You might get some gifts from your in-laws. You could get hurt, so stay careful.

Libra

You have chances of facing harassment, so stay careful. Guests might visit your house today. You can think about doing some constructive work. Your savings might get affected because of loan repayments. Your business will run well all day but complications might come. You should not take responsibility for other people's things today. You will suffer from high blood pressure issues. You might fight with someone younger. You have chances of getting involved in a lawsuit. The time has come to overcome business complications.

Scorpio

Your plans to build a new house can succeed. You might get news about a new job. You have chances of losing respect at the office if you are not careful today. A senior person might come forward to help you. You have chances of getting a job transfer. Your romantic happiness can increase today. You will see anxiety in business all day. High expenses can cause problems at home. Your mental pain will increase because you could not help a friend in danger. Your blood pressure will increase due to extra hard work.

Sagittarius

You will have a lot of work pressure in the morning today. Your popularity in social work can increase. Your physical problems might increase. Something bad might happen in your business today. You have chances of marital fights. Family disputes will make it hard for you to focus on work. You might have a special discussion with elders. You could fight with elders over a relationship.

Capricorn

Your plans to travel far away might get cancelled today. Your profits will be good even with increased business pressure. You might have to take a valuable life decision today. Your family happiness and peace will remain intact. You might regret doing some work. Your worries for your children can increase. You must keep a cool head at business or office and speak very carefully. You should work according to your physical capacity. You have chances of falling sick.

Aquarius

A very good time is coming for those thinking about marriage. Physics students will get success. Your suffering from liver problems can increase. Your family disputes will get resolved. You will feel the fear of breaking up with your partner. Your office troubles might end. You can get help from a friend today. You might fight with a relative for no reason. You have chances of winning a lawsuit.

Pisces

The time is very good for students. Guest arrivals at home can bring you joy. Your character might degrade because of a third person. You might suddenly acquire some property. Your work might get interrupted for some reason. Speaking the bitter truth can bring trouble. You might get a chance to travel abroad for work. One wrong decision can ruin your good time. You might face huge expenses from the family's financial side.