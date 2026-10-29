UAE Is Your Country, President Sheikh Mohamed Tells Flydubai Crew In Viral Video

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) "Whatever happened in your life, UAE is your country. And there's a home for you here, and you have a family."

These were the reassuring words of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to members of the flydubai crew who helped save 174 passengers during an attempted terrorist attack on September 30.

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A longer video of the President's meeting with the crew is going viral on social media, revealing several touching and light-hearted exchanges.

The footage shows Sheikh Mohamed gently checking the injuries on the back of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar's head, where stitches are visible. The pilot, who was attacked with a crash axe inside the cockpit, also has his arm in a sling and his hand bandaged.

"So when will you heal?" the President asks.

"Maybe two months," Machchhar replies.

Sheikh Mohamed then lightens the conversation with a suggestion.

"So I have an idea," he says. "When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight."

In another exchange captured in the video, the President tells a uniformed crew member: "We are lucky to have you."

"I'm very lucky to be a part of this," the crew member responds.

The footage also shows Sheikh Mohamed calling other crew members over, gesturing for them to gather around him before delivering his message about the UAE being their home.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is also seen personally congratulating the injured captain.

"Well done, well done," he tells Machchhar.

What happened aboard flight FZ1073

The exchanges come nearly a month after the ordeal aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 with 174 passengers and eight crew members on board.

According to findings announced by UAE prosecutors, the 29-year-old Omani co-pilot had planned to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in an attempted suicide attack intended to cause mass casualties.

He attacked Machchhar with an emergency crash axe. Despite suffering serious injuries, the Indian captain fought to open the cockpit door, allowing others to intervene.

A pilot assigned to operate the return flight, assisted by a cabin crew member and several passengers, helped rescue the injured captain and restrain the attacker. The return-flight captain and his co-pilot subsequently took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar later described his ordeal during a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I couldn't let everyone die," he said, explaining why he continued fighting despite his injuries.

The captain received medical treatment in Saudi Arabia before returning to the UAE for further care.

Crew awarded First Class Order of Zayed II

During the October 27 reception, Sheikh Mohamed conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew in recognition of their courage and efforts to ensure the safety of passengers.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who commended the crew's actions and sense of responsibility.

The ceremony came weeks after Sheikh Hamdan visited Machchhar on October 3 and praised his courage, saying the UAE was proud that the captain was part of its team and its story.