Imarticus School Of Finance & Business Partners With IIM Udaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28 October 2026: Imarticus School of Finance & Business (ISFB) has strengthened its Bachelor's Program in Finance & Business through a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur), enabling students joining the 2027 batch to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree awarded by IIM Udaipur as part of their undergraduate journey at ISFB.
The collaboration brings together IIM Udaipur's academic expertise and ISFB's industry-focused approach, creating an undergraduate pathway that combines academic rigour with practical, real-world learning.
The program integrates finance, business and technology, helping students understand how these disciplines intersect in professional environments. Through this multidisciplinary approach, students develop a strong foundation for navigating the evolving business landscape.
Commenting on the partnership, Joy Parekh, CEO, ISFB, said, "We believe every ambitious learner deserves access to world-class academic thinking and real-world opportunities. Together with IIM Udaipur, we are building a BBA experience that brings these two dimensions together from the very beginning of a student's journey."
Elaborating on the vision behind the BBA program and its role in expanding access to management education, Prof. Kunal Kumar, Chairperson of the BBA Program at IIM Udaipur, added, "This BBA is not just another academic offering. It is, in spirit, a reimagining of what access to excellence can look like in India today. The program brings IIM-level rigour into an Online & Flexible design – a combination that speaks as much to inclusivity as it does to innovation. Our vision is simple yet ambitious: to make learning travel beyond the four walls of classrooms and reach those who have long remained outside formal systems. For a country of India's size and spirit, that is no small ambition. And frankly, it is long overdue."
An IIM Udaipur-Connected Undergraduate Experience
Students will pursue their undergraduate education at the ISFB campus in Mumbai, while earning their BBA degree from IIM Udaipur. The association with IIM Udaipur will extend beyond the degree itself, with students having their convocation at the IIM Udaipur campus, providing an opportunity to mark the completion of their undergraduate education at the institute.
After Year 3, students will also receive an official IIM Udaipur alumni email ID ac) and gain access to the BBA Alumni Career Connect Portal, enabling them to remain connected to the institute's ecosystem after graduation.
By combining institutional association with applied learning, ISFB aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to pursue further studies and explore career opportunities across finance and business.
The collaboration brings together IIM Udaipur's academic expertise and ISFB's industry-focused approach, creating an undergraduate pathway that combines academic rigour with practical, real-world learning.
The program integrates finance, business and technology, helping students understand how these disciplines intersect in professional environments. Through this multidisciplinary approach, students develop a strong foundation for navigating the evolving business landscape.
Commenting on the partnership, Joy Parekh, CEO, ISFB, said, "We believe every ambitious learner deserves access to world-class academic thinking and real-world opportunities. Together with IIM Udaipur, we are building a BBA experience that brings these two dimensions together from the very beginning of a student's journey."
Elaborating on the vision behind the BBA program and its role in expanding access to management education, Prof. Kunal Kumar, Chairperson of the BBA Program at IIM Udaipur, added, "This BBA is not just another academic offering. It is, in spirit, a reimagining of what access to excellence can look like in India today. The program brings IIM-level rigour into an Online & Flexible design – a combination that speaks as much to inclusivity as it does to innovation. Our vision is simple yet ambitious: to make learning travel beyond the four walls of classrooms and reach those who have long remained outside formal systems. For a country of India's size and spirit, that is no small ambition. And frankly, it is long overdue."
An IIM Udaipur-Connected Undergraduate Experience
Students will pursue their undergraduate education at the ISFB campus in Mumbai, while earning their BBA degree from IIM Udaipur. The association with IIM Udaipur will extend beyond the degree itself, with students having their convocation at the IIM Udaipur campus, providing an opportunity to mark the completion of their undergraduate education at the institute.
After Year 3, students will also receive an official IIM Udaipur alumni email ID ac) and gain access to the BBA Alumni Career Connect Portal, enabling them to remain connected to the institute's ecosystem after graduation.
By combining institutional association with applied learning, ISFB aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills to pursue further studies and explore career opportunities across finance and business.
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