Future Electronics Invites Engineers To Allegro Webinar On Optimizing The Robotic Actuator Signal Chain

MENAFN - GetNews) Modern robotic systems require a carefully optimized balance of high torque, precise motion, compact packaging, low power dissipation, and functional safety.

Montreal, Quebec - October 28, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, invites engineers and technology professionals to attend Allegro MicroSystems' webinar, "Optimizing the Robotic Actuator Signal Chain," on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CST.

Modern robotic systems require a carefully optimized balance of high torque, precise motion, compact packaging, low power dissipation, and functional safety. The webinar will examine the semiconductor advancements supporting next-generation robotic actuators and the design considerations that can help improve robotic joint performance.

The session will break down three critical signal chains within robotic actuators: current sensing, position feedback, and motor and gate drivers. Attendees will learn about the technical tradeoffs between available technologies and how specialized semiconductor solutions can help make robotic joints smaller, more efficient, and more reliable.

The webinar will be presented by Neil Gokhale, Application Marketing Engineer at Allegro MicroSystems. Drawing on his engineering background, Gokhale translates complex sensing and power technologies into clear, customer-focused value propositions for industrial automation and robotics.

Engineers working on robotics, industrial automation, motion control, and related applications are invited to join the session and explore practical approaches to optimizing actuator signal-chain performance.

To learn more and register for the event, visit the dedicated registration page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

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