Araghchi: Iran Still Open To Diplomacy
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran is still open to a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the United States.
"While our Brave Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend the Homeland, Iran continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed," Araghchi wrote in a post on X.
In addition, the foreign minister stated that Iran is in continuous contact with mediators to explore ideas that could "ensure implementation of our 7-Day Plan in even less than a week."
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