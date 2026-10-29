Weather Report Today: IMD Alert, Updates For Your City - Pollution Or Rains Or Thunderstorms Or Hailstorm Or Lightning?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi on Thursday, October 29. The weather department issued a yellow alert in the region as of 8:45 am, predicting a light rainfall during the day.

The IMD said, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain with moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph during morning/forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain with moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during afternoon/evening."

Meanwhile, several other states/UTs are likely to witness heavy rainfall following landfall Severe Cyclonic Storm“Arnab" near Andhra Pradesh on October 28. "Latest observations indicate that the landfall process completed with the central region moving completely into land by 0800 hrs IST," the IMD said.

Now, the cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards during next 48 hours and weaken gradually. "It will weaken into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and further into a Deep Depression during the subsequent 06 hours," the IMD said in a weather bulletin on Wednesday.

Is your state/UT on IMD's heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm alert today?

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm till October 31 in these states/UTs:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy (7-20 cm) rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (>= 21 cm) at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh is very likely on 28th October and heavy rainfall at isolated places only over north costal Andhra Pradesh on 29th October.

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Odisha and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated Places over North Odisha is very likely on 28th October. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over interior Odisha is likely on 29th October.

Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over eastern parts of Telangana on 28th October.

Chhattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over South Chhattisgarh on 28th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over north Chhattisgarh on 29th October.

Jharkhand: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely during 28th; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th October.

Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th & 30th October.

Gangetic West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal 28th & 29th October.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 29th & 30th October.

Vidarbha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely during 28th and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th October over eastern Vidarbha.

East Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28th & 30th October 2026 with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th October.

East Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on 29th and heavy to very rainfall at isolated places over northeast Uttar Pradesh on 30th and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 31st October.

Pollution alert: Delhi's air quality deteriorates to poor category

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the poor category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 229, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate rain on Thursday.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Thursday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle at 17 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For Friday, it has forecast thunderstorms with rain.

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded poor air quality on October 21, when the AQI stood at 245, followed by 223 on October 22 and 230 on October 23. The air quality subsequently remained in the moderate category for four consecutive days before deteriorating again on Wednesday.