Vin Diesel Recalls How First Acting Paycheque Took Mother To Europe For The First Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared an emotional note about how he used his first acting cheque, earned for his role in the 1998 war film 'Saving Private Ryan', to buy his mother a ticket to Europe for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Vin shared that the film's character Caparzo, who dies while helping a child, reminded him of his mother's mantra:“The best way to help yourself is to help other people.”

“Brooklyn kid in the uniform, WWII... wrote a letter home to his old man...He never got to send it. 29 years ago I came home from playing him. Paramount had just wrote my first check, as an actor.”

“I'd been to Cannes, been to Sundance as a director... but never paid. With it I bought a ticket to Europe for my mother... her first,” Diesel added.

He added:“Funny thing about Caparzo. He died helping a kid nobody told him to help. That's who my mom is... her mantra. The best way to help yourself is to help other people. I asked her of all the upcoming projects, what she's excited to see... the finale of course. But also Riddick. She likes the antihero. Always has.”

“Kaulder, the new lycanthropes, and Scottish legend lore. And Rock 'Em Sock 'Em. She knows how personal that one is...Talk about multitasking... Next year makes thirty since Sundance. She was there in the Park City cold... Caparzo never got his letter home. This one's mine. Hope to make you proud.”

Vin Diesel gained prominence for portraying Dominic "Dom" Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the short drama film Multi-Facial and his debut feature Strays.

He rose to prominence in the late 1990s and first gained recognition for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998. He followed up with commercially successful films such as Boiler Room and The Pacifier.