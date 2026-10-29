Priyanka Chopra Gives A Glimpse Of Malti Marie Hugging Nick Jonas As He Returns Home, Calls It Her 'Whole World In One Frame'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has offered a heartwarming glimpse into her family life as she celebrated Karwa Chauth.

She shared an adorable moment of daughter Malti Marie hugging her father Nick Jonas and called them her“whole world”.

Taking to her social media stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Nick holding Malti close as the father-daughter duo sat together at home.“Daddy's home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth,” Priyanka wrote.

Earlier today, Priyanka also had given her followers a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparations by showing off her mehendi, which she dedicated to her husband. Sharing a picture of her henna-adorned palm, the actress wrote,“Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”

In another social media story, she offered a closer look at the mehendi and referred to the traditional practice of applying sugar syrup to help deepen its colour.“The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK,” she wrote.

The actress has consistently made efforts to keep her daughter connected to Indian culture and traditions, despite raising her in the United States.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Dussehra at their Los Angeles home with traditional rituals, including puja, Shivling abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan.

In a heartwarming moment, Nick was seen washing Malti's feet as part of the ritual, with the little one dressed in an ivory traditional outfit and a red scarf bearing the words 'Jai Mata Di'.

Priyanka has also been teaching Malti Sanskrit prayers. In a video shared earlier, the actress was seen guiding her daughter as she attempted to recite the shloka“Sarva Mangala Mangalye...” from the Durga Saptashati.

Priyanka and Nick who tied the knot in December 2018 in a series of Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur, welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.