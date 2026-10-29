DA Hike: CPSE Employees Hike Revised IDA Rates Announced Check Here

DA Hike: The government has announced revised IDA rates for CPSE employees effective from October 1, 2026. The dearness allowance hike varies based on the 1987, 1997, 2007, and 2017 pay scales

DA Hike:The revised rates take effect from October 1, 2026. Employees under the 2017 pay scale will now get a 59.1% IDA. An office memorandum dated October 27, 2026, states that these revised rates also apply to employees following the 1997 and 2007 pay scales. The exact hike depends on the employee's specific pay scale.

What are the revised IDA rates for CPSE employees?

The government has fixed the new IDA rates for board-level and below executives, as well as non-unionised supervisors across different pay scales. The memorandum clearly outlines these changes.

The memorandum states that the revised Dearness Allowance (DA) rates come into effect from October 1, 2026. These rates apply directly to board-level and below executives and non-unionised supervisors working in CPSEs.

The memorandum breaks down the rates: 489.5% for the 1997 pay scale, 249.2% for the 2007 pay scale, and 59.1% for the 2017 pay scale. Employees under the 1997 pay scale will see their DA revised to 489.5% from October 1, 2026.

Employees under the 2007 pay scale will get a 249.2% DA from October 1, 2026. The 2017 pay scale employees will receive a 59.1% DA. For the 1987 pay scale, the old neutralisation method fixes the payable DA amount at Rs 18,728.

How much IDA will employees under the 1987 pay scale receive? The memorandum separately mentions the payable allowance for these employees based on the old neutralisation method.

The order explains that a 215-point increase under the old neutralisation method results in Rs 430 payable IDA from October 1, 2026. Based on the average AICPI of 10,069, board-level and below executives and non-unionised supervisors under the 1987 pay scale will get Rs 18,728 as DA.

The memorandum sets a fixed Rs 18,728 IDA for employees under the 1987 pay scale, calculated using the specified index and method. The government announced the rates for 1997, 2007, and 2017 pay scales in percentages, but it kept a fixed rupee amount for the 1987 pay scale.

Which CPSEs and employees fall under this order?

These revised rates apply only to CPSEs that follow the specific IDA pay scales. The hike covers board-level and below executives and non-unionised supervisors.

The government advises employees to contact their respective CPSE payroll departments to confirm their applicable pay scale and revised allowance amount.

Disclaimer: This information is for general awareness. Please check the official website for the latest updates and notifications.