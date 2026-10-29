Assam Police Arrests 32 Individuals In Major Anti Child Marriage Drive

Police Crackdown on Child Marriage in Sribhumi

Sribhumi (Assam) [India], October 29 (ANI): In a major operation against child marriage, police in Assam's Sribhumi district have registered 28 cases and arrested 32 individuals, including 28 principal offenders and four abettors, Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Pranab Jyoti Kalita said.

Detailing the coordinated enforcement operation, Addl. SP Kalita stated that a special drive was carried out on the night of October 26 across multiple parts of the district to apprehend violators and those facilitating underage marriages. "A special drive was conducted against child marriage on the night of October 26th. We have registered 28 cases and arrested 32 accused individuals. These 32 individuals comprise 28 main offenders involved in child marriage cases and four abettors," Addl. SP Kalita told reporters here.

The police official further confirmed that all the apprehended individuals have been produced before the relevant local court to proceed with legal action. "All these accused persons have been produced before the court. As 28 cases have been registered, depending on the requirements of each case, we applied for police remand. In some cases, police custody has been granted by the court, and the remaining legal procedures will follow," Addl. SP Kalita added.

Government Commitment to Eradicate Child Marriage

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to crack down on child marriage in the state, declaring that authorities have detained more than 500 people over the offence. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma mentioned that a few more individuals remain to be arrested, asserting that the state government will continue to make efforts to eradicate child marriage from the state.

"Over 500 people have been arrested. There are a few more people left to arrest. And as long as child marriage isn't completely wiped out in Assam, our efforts will continue," said CM Sarma. "Our action against child marriage will continue with full determination. No one will now be able to shackle the dreams of our daughters in chains," Sarma posted on X on Wednesday.

Dhubri District Records High Detentions

Meanwhile, Dhubri district in Assam reportedly recorded the highest number of detentions in the renewed anti-child marriage drive launched following directions from the Chief Minister. As a result, Police have detained 63 people from areas under nine police stations in Dhubri district in connection with alleged child marriage cases. The detainees reportedly include people accused of involvement in child marriages, as well as parents and guardians.

According to available information, 18 people were detained from Dhubri Sadar police station limits, 8 from Gauripur, 15 from Golakganj, 1 from Agomoni, 2 from Tamarhat, 9 from Bilasipara, 5 from Chapar and 5 from Fakirganj. The latest crackdown marks a renewed push against child marriage across Assam, with Dhubri once again emerging as a major focus of the police operation. (ANI)

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