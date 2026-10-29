Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 29: Fuel Rates Unchanged Check In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major Indian cities today, offering no immediate relief or fresh burden to vehicle owners. However, CNG consumers faced a price hike in several locations, with rates climbing by as much as Rs 2 per unit in some cities.

Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded the steepest increase, with CNG prices rising by Rs 2 each. Mumbai, Bengaluru and Sonipat witnessed a Rs 1 hike, while Bharatpur, Dewas and Firozabad saw smaller increases of 50 paise.

Petrol prices today:Hyderabad tops the list

Hyderabad continues to have the highest petrol price among the major cities listed, at Rs 116.15 per litre. Thiruvananthapuram follows at Rs 115.49, while Kolkata records Rs 113.51 per litre.

Petrol costs Rs 113.37 per litre in Patna and Rs 113.19 in Jaipur. Bengaluru's rate stands at Rs 111.68, marginally higher than Mumbai's Rs 111.21. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar records Rs 108.97 per litre, while Chennai's petrol price is Rs 107.76.

In comparison, petrol is relatively cheaper in Gurgaon, New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Gurgaon records Rs 102.97 per litre, followed by New Delhi at Rs 102.12. Noida's rate stands at Rs 101.96, while Lucknow records Rs 101.86. Chandigarh offers the lowest petrol price among these cities, at Rs 101.54 per litre.

The difference between Hyderabad and Chandigarh is a substantial Rs 14.61 per litre, highlighting the wide variation in fuel costs across cities.

Diesel prices today

Thiruvananthapuram records highest rate Diesel prices have also remained unchanged across the major cities covered in the report, although the rates continue to differ considerably by location.

Thiruvananthapuram records the highest diesel price at Rs 104.40 per litre, followed closely by Hyderabad at Rs 104.23. Bhubaneswar's diesel rate stands at Rs 100.68, while Kolkata records Rs 99.82.

Bengaluru and Chennai have nearly identical diesel prices at Rs 99.56 and Rs 99.55 per litre, respectively. Patna follows at Rs 99.36.

Among other cities, diesel costs Rs 98.25 per litre in Jaipur and Rs 97.83 in Mumbai. Gurgaon records Rs 95.64, while Noida stands at Rs 95.44. Lucknow's rate is Rs 95.36, compared with Rs 95.20 in New Delhi.

Chandigarh has the lowest diesel price among the cities listed, at Rs 89.47 per litre. This is Rs 14.93 lower than the rate in Thiruvananthapuram.

CNG prices today

Multiple cities face fresh hikes Unlike petrol and diesel, CNG prices have increased in several cities, adding to the fuel expenses of motorists and commercial vehicle operators who rely on compressed natural gas.

Chennai's CNG price has climbed by Rs 2 to ₹99.50 per unit. Mathura now records Rs 102, while Meerut's rate stands at Rs 95.50 following the same increase.

Mumbai's CNG price has risen by Rs 1 to Rs 89 per unit. Bengaluru now records Rs 98, while Sonipat stands at Rs 95 after matching hikes.

Bharatpur and Dewas each record CNG prices of Rs 98 per unit, while Firozabad stands at Rs 99.50. All three cities have witnessed an increase of 50 paise.

However, CNG prices remain unchanged in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Rewari and the National Capital Region (NCR). New Delhi and NCR record Rs 86.98 per unit, while Rewari stands at Rs 91.59. Hyderabad continues to have the highest CNG price among the locations listed, at Rs 112 per unit.

New Delhi and NCR share the lowest CNG rate among these locations.

With petrol and diesel prices holding steady but CNG becoming more expensive in several cities, the latest fuel price update presents a mixed picture for consumers. While motorists using conventional fuels have seen no immediate change, CNG users in the affected locations will have to pay more.

Note: Fuel prices can vary by city and are subject to local taxes and other factors. Check the latest rates with your fuel provider before refuelling.