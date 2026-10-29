Olise Shines As Bayern Cruise Into German Cup Last 16

MENAFN - IANS) Munich, Oct 29 (IANS) Michael Olise scored twice and set up another goal as Bayern Munich overcame a spirited first-half challenge from second-division Magdeburg to secure a 6-1 victory in the German Cup second round.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks remained in charge of Bayern, with Vincent Kompany absent despite being discharged from hospital following his recent collapse. Harry Kane was rested after winning the Ballon d'Or.

Bayern made the stronger start and broke through in the 10th minute when Lennart Karl released Ismael Saibari, who squared for Olise to finish into an empty net, reports Xinhua.

Magdeburg responded five minutes later as Mateusz Zukowski's long-range effort took a deflection off Hiroki Ito, leaving goalkeeper Jonas Urbig beaten.

The hosts regained the lead in the 21st minute when Olise found Saibari, who lifted a delicate finish beyond the advancing Dominik Reimann.

Despite Bayern's greater possession, Magdeburg continued to threaten on the counterattack. Baris Atik nearly brought the visitors level again shortly before halftime, striking the post before Felipe Chavez failed to convert the rebound.

Danks introduced Alphonso Davies after the interval, and the Canadian quickly influenced proceedings. Davies was pulled back by Pierre Nadjombe inside the penalty area, allowing Olise to restore Bayern's two-goal advantage with a chipped penalty in the 50th minute.

Magdeburg continued to push forward, but Bayern gradually asserted control. Reimann denied Karl before the hosts struck three times in the closing stages.

Substitute Aleksandar Pavlovic released Karl, whose delivery allowed Davies to score from close range in the 70th minute. Three minutes later, Davies set up Nathaniel Brown, who finished from inside the area. David Santos Daiber completed the scoring with a powerful stoppage-time strike.

"We want to win every game, regardless of the opponent. We wanted to get through this cup match. We put in a good performance and deserved the win. Now we are focusing on Saturday," Brown said.

Bayern next faces Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, while the German Cup last-16 draw takes place on November 1.

Elsewhere, Dynamo Dresden eliminated Schalke 2-0, Holstein Kiel beat Hoffenheim 4-3 on penalties and Freiburg edged Wolfsburg 3-2.

Leverkusen defeated Nuremberg 5-2, Stuttgart overcame Paderborn 1-0, Hertha Berlin beat Jeddeloh 2-0 and Kaiserslautern won 2-0 at Hannover.