CM Vijay To Chair TN Cabinet Meet Today Industry Proposals, Development Plans On Agenda

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will chair a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday to review key government programmes, consider proposals for new industrial ventures and discuss administrative decisions.

The meeting, the third since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office following its victory in the Assembly election, is expected to assess progress on initiatives launched by the administration and examine measures needed to advance their implementation.

Among the principal matters likely to come up are approvals for new industrial projects and a review of the functioning of government departments. Discussions are expected to cover the status of ongoing programmes and administrative issues requiring decisions at the Cabinet level.

The government's long-term development initiative,“Vetri Tamil Nadu”, is also expected to feature prominently. The administration has announced the programme as part of its development agenda and has begun taking steps towards its implementation.

According to indications ahead of the meeting, ministers will discuss activities undertaken under the initiative, the present status of projects and the objectives set for their execution.

The deliberations are expected to provide an opportunity to review how the programme is progressing across the departments concerned.

The Cabinet may also discuss opposition from fishing communities to the proposal to establish the government's administrative headquarters at Pattinapakkam, sources said. Fishermen have raised objections to the proposed location, bringing the issue into focus ahead of Thursday's deliberations. However, there was no confirmation in the information available ahead of the meeting that the headquarters proposal would be formally included in the agenda or that a decision on it would be taken.

The meeting comes as the Vijay administration moves forward with various schemes announced after taking office.

Reviewing departmental performance alongside major development proposals is expected to be a central part of the discussions.

For the industrial proposals, attention will be on whether the Cabinet grants approvals and what details the government subsequently releases about the ventures.

On“Vetri Tamil Nadu”, the meeting is expected to examine the relationship between the programme's stated targets and the progress of individual projects.

Any decisions on industrial investments, programme implementation or the proposed administrative headquarters will become clear following the meeting.