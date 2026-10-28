Traffic Resumes In South Carolina After Savannah River Site Fire Scare

Emergency Situation at Savannah River Site

Traffic movement, including rail, air, and motor, has resumed in South Carolina's Aiken after officials declared 'Site Area Emergency' due to a reported fire at the Savannah River Site (SRS) nuclear facility. Officials have since reopened the site barricades and lifted protective actions after the emergency was terminated at 9:45 PM (local time).

Status of Facility and Response Efforts

“A fire was reported at the Savannah River National Laboratory but has since been extinguished. Radiological surveys indicated no detectable levels of contamination. Highway 125 remains open at this time. SRS officials are directing response efforts and have notified the appropriate state and local government agencies,” SRS said in a statement. Employees are asked to report to their shifts as usual.

Darline Graham, Republican Senator for South Carolina expressed gratitude for the quick response of the first responders and prayed for the safety of anyone who was affected.“Relieved to learn the emergency order has been lifted. I'm grateful for the quick actions of first responders and pray for the safety of anyone who may have been affected by the fire. I continue to monitor developments and my office is in close contact with local SRS officials and the U.S. Department of @ENERGY,” Graham wrote on X.

Background and Safety Protocols

According to The New York Post, there was a“radiological release” scare due to which traffic movement across various modes was restricted. The SRS is a major installation in the country's weapons complex that has supported the U.S. military's strategic deterrence mission for more than 75 years.

"While serving as one of the nation's most critical pieces in the weapons complex, the site is also one of the safest major industrial sites in the world. Ensuring national security, protecting workers, the public, and the environment, are our highest goals," the SRS website states. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)