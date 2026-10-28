Tilak Varma Discusses His Batting Strategy Ahead Of Fourth T20I Clash

Tilak Varma's Approach to Batting and Leadership

Auckland [New Zealand], October 29 (ANI): Indian batter Tilak Varma spoke on his approach towards batting and leadership ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, pointing out the difference in his approach while batting at number three or in the middle-order, his belief of putting bowlers under pressure in slog overs and his conversations with skipper Shreyas Iyer. After sealing the T20I series, the back-to-back world champions will play New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday to continue their quest for back-to-back clean sweeps in T20Is in New Zealand.

Tilak's knock of 51* in the second T20I was one of the standout performances in the series and a fine example of calculated aggression while chasing a big total with plenty of wickets down. With his team at 70/5 while chasing 181, Tilak first put on a stand with Naman Dhir, playing the second fiddle to him, before switching gears during his 69-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy to seal the match.

Batting Strategy and Calculated Aggression

Speaking about his batting approach during the presser, Tilak said that he focuses on taking the game deep and breaking it down into several bits. He adds to his calculated approach an immense self-belief that towards the end, the bowler will be under pressure. "First of all, I look to take the game deep. Because if you start thinking right from the outset that you have to win at all costs--of course, both as an individual and as a team, winning is the goal--it adds pressure. Instead, I break it down into bits: which bowler can I target, during which phases can I take charge, and when should I tell my partner to take risks. It comes down to communication, breaking the chase into manageable phases, and taking the game deep," he said.

"After that, I firmly believe that in the end overs, as a batsman, the bowler is under far more pressure than I am. That positive mindset constantly runs through my head-that the bowler is under greater pressure and is bound to leak runs. So by backing myself and taking it deep, whatever happens after that is handled when we get there," he added.

Adapting to Different Batting Positions

Tilak also spoke on his power game, saying that he has always had it. On the difference between his approach while batting at number three or in the middle-order from number five to seven, Tilak said that up the order, he always tried to be aggressive from the get-go, while down the order, he is more calculative, focusing on taking the game deep and allowing his batting partner to express himself.

"I always had the power game; I have scored runs batting at number 3 as well. The power game was always there, but the main change in moving from number 3 to number 5 is this: earlier at number 3, I would often look to attack right away. I scored two hundreds there, and the role was about setting an aggressive momentum right from the start for the batters coming down the order," he said.

"Now, when batting at number 5 or 6, if the ball is there to be hit, I hit it; otherwise, my mindset is to take the game deep, as I just mentioned. Initially, I take a bit of time, focus on ones and twos, and look to find gaps for boundaries or double runs. I tell the non-striker to play freely because I take on the responsibility. Having played quite a few games for India now, and with new players and youngsters coming in, I tell them to play their natural shots while I take the responsibility of absorbing the pressure and finishing the game. That's how I communicate, take responsibility, and try to steer the team to victory," he added.

Batting at number three, Tilak has made 657 runs in 22 matches and innings at an average of 41.06 and a strike rate of over 148, with two centuries and three fifties with a best score of 120*. However, after his dip against spin bowling during the home T20 World Cup at number three, Tilak shifted to a middle-order role, where he has been thriving since then, scoring 601 runs in 25 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of 166.48, with five fifties.

Leadership and Coordination with Shreyas Iyer

Tilak also shed light on his conversations with skipper Iyer as a vice-captain, saying that he has enough of leadership experience across state cricket for Hyderabad, India A and the India 'Emerging' team. With T20S being a high-pressure format, he tries to assist Shreyas consistently with his inputs.

"Regarding leadership, I have captained across all formats for my state team in domestic cricket, and over the past year, I've led India 'A' and Emerging teams, so I already possess that leadership experience. Whatever knowledge I have and whatever suggestions I feel can help, I continuously convey them to Shreyas [Iyer] sir on the field. T20 is a game of intense pressure, especially with today's high totals," he said.

"For a captain, tracking every single detail alone can be difficult. Shreyas and I communicate constantly; we discuss where I can assist him, and he asks for my input too. I take on those small roles on the field and really enjoy doing so. It's working out as a great combination and delivering good results," he signed off.

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