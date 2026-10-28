Hile Packaging Re-Engineers Medical Device Packaging For Safer, Tool-Free Handling In Hospitals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HiLe Pack delivers 3x improvement in delivery experience and 2x growth in project acquisitions for Singapore-based medical robotics manufacturer through innovative ATA case redesign.
[Singapore, 29 October 2026] - HiLe Pack, a leader in custom packaging solutions, today announced the successful re-engineering of medical device packaging for a Singapore-based medical robotics company, transitioning from heavy wooden crates to a wheeled, tool-free ATA (Air Transport Association) case system designed for hospital environments.
The Challenge: Packaging Bottlenecks in Clinical Settings
The medical robotics manufacturer faced critical packaging limitations as it scaled global shipments to hospitals and clinical sites. The existing wooden crate system required forklifts or pallet jacks-equipment often unavailable in healthcare facilities-created delivery delays and coordination challenges. Additionally, wooden crates mandated heat-treatment for every international shipment under ISPM 15 regulations, adding time, cost, and administrative burden.
The client needed a solution that would:
Enable handling without specialised material-handling equipment.
Eliminate heat-treatment requirements for faster shipment preparation.
Preserve the established ramp-based unpacking workflow for safe equipment deployment.
Maintain protection for high-value medical robotics equipment
The HiLe Solution: Wheeled ATA Case with Tool-Free Access
HiLe Pack redesigned the packaging system, migrating from a wooden crate to a reusable ATA transport case with integrated mobility features. The new design includes:
Wheeled mobility: Built-in wheels enable hospital teams to move shipments without forklifts or pallet jacks.
Tool-less loading and unloading: No-tools access accelerates installation readiness and reduces technician dependency.
ISPM 15 compliance: Processed wood construction eliminates heat-treatment requirements, speeding shipment preparation.
Preserved ramp functionality: Maintains the client's established ramp-style unpacking process for safe part access
Re-engineered foam cushioning: Custom foam inserts protect components within the new case form factor
While the ATA case solution carries a higher upfront cost than wooden crates, it eliminates multiple operational inefficiencies-including special handling equipment needs and heat-treatment logistics-resulting in improved end-to-end usability and reduced hidden costs.
Measurable Results
The packaging redesign delivered significant commercial and operational improvements:
2.85x improvement in delivery experience: Hospital receiving teams can now move shipments independently using integrated wheels, avoiding delays from missing material-handling equipment
1.9x growth in acquiring projects: With packaging concerns resolved, the client's improved delivery experience contributed to stronger project outcomes and increased win rates as the solution scaled globally
Faster shipment readiness: Elimination of heat-treatment requirements accelerated international shipping preparation.
Simplified on-site deployment: Tool-free access and preserved ramp workflow improved receiving and deployment efficiency in clinical environments
About the HiLe Pack
HiLe Pack specialises in custom packaging solutions that solve real-world operational challenges. From medical devices to industrial equipment, HiLe Pack redesigns packaging for easier handling, faster unpacking, compliance simplification, and improved delivery experiences that strengthen commercial outcomes.
Contact
If you are looking for similar results, contact us now.
HiLe Pack helps companies transform packaging from a logistical bottleneck into a competitive advantage. Whether you need to redesign for easier handling, remove compliance constraints, or improve the overall delivery experience, HiLe Pack makes your packaging work smarter in real-world conditions.
Media Person:
K.S. Jayakumar
...
[Singapore, 29 October 2026] - HiLe Pack, a leader in custom packaging solutions, today announced the successful re-engineering of medical device packaging for a Singapore-based medical robotics company, transitioning from heavy wooden crates to a wheeled, tool-free ATA (Air Transport Association) case system designed for hospital environments.
The Challenge: Packaging Bottlenecks in Clinical Settings
The medical robotics manufacturer faced critical packaging limitations as it scaled global shipments to hospitals and clinical sites. The existing wooden crate system required forklifts or pallet jacks-equipment often unavailable in healthcare facilities-created delivery delays and coordination challenges. Additionally, wooden crates mandated heat-treatment for every international shipment under ISPM 15 regulations, adding time, cost, and administrative burden.
The client needed a solution that would:
Enable handling without specialised material-handling equipment.
Eliminate heat-treatment requirements for faster shipment preparation.
Preserve the established ramp-based unpacking workflow for safe equipment deployment.
Maintain protection for high-value medical robotics equipment
The HiLe Solution: Wheeled ATA Case with Tool-Free Access
HiLe Pack redesigned the packaging system, migrating from a wooden crate to a reusable ATA transport case with integrated mobility features. The new design includes:
Wheeled mobility: Built-in wheels enable hospital teams to move shipments without forklifts or pallet jacks.
Tool-less loading and unloading: No-tools access accelerates installation readiness and reduces technician dependency.
ISPM 15 compliance: Processed wood construction eliminates heat-treatment requirements, speeding shipment preparation.
Preserved ramp functionality: Maintains the client's established ramp-style unpacking process for safe part access
Re-engineered foam cushioning: Custom foam inserts protect components within the new case form factor
While the ATA case solution carries a higher upfront cost than wooden crates, it eliminates multiple operational inefficiencies-including special handling equipment needs and heat-treatment logistics-resulting in improved end-to-end usability and reduced hidden costs.
Measurable Results
The packaging redesign delivered significant commercial and operational improvements:
2.85x improvement in delivery experience: Hospital receiving teams can now move shipments independently using integrated wheels, avoiding delays from missing material-handling equipment
1.9x growth in acquiring projects: With packaging concerns resolved, the client's improved delivery experience contributed to stronger project outcomes and increased win rates as the solution scaled globally
Faster shipment readiness: Elimination of heat-treatment requirements accelerated international shipping preparation.
Simplified on-site deployment: Tool-free access and preserved ramp workflow improved receiving and deployment efficiency in clinical environments
About the HiLe Pack
HiLe Pack specialises in custom packaging solutions that solve real-world operational challenges. From medical devices to industrial equipment, HiLe Pack redesigns packaging for easier handling, faster unpacking, compliance simplification, and improved delivery experiences that strengthen commercial outcomes.
Contact
If you are looking for similar results, contact us now.
HiLe Pack helps companies transform packaging from a logistical bottleneck into a competitive advantage. Whether you need to redesign for easier handling, remove compliance constraints, or improve the overall delivery experience, HiLe Pack makes your packaging work smarter in real-world conditions.
Media Person:
K.S. Jayakumar
...
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