Monster Tree Service Of The Woodlands Extends Professional Land Clearing And Stump Removal Services To Cypress Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners in Cypress with overgrown lots or old stumps can turn to Monster Tree Service of The Woodlands for land clearing and stump removal in Cypress, TX. The company already serves Cypress, using the same local crews that work throughout The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, TX - October 28, 2026 - Homeowners in Cypress with overgrown lots or old stumps can turn to Monster Tree Service of The Woodlands for land clearing and stump removal in Cypress, TX. The company already serves Cypress, using the same local crews that work throughout The Woodlands.

Clearing jobs start in different places. One owner has a yard that got away from them, another is getting a parcel ready to build on, and a third needs open space for animals. In each case, crews cut out trees and heavy overgrowth with professional equipment. What is left is neat, level ground.

Overgrowth is more than a looks problem. Weeds smother healthy plants and shrubs, pests like mosquitoes move into the thick cover, and dead vegetation can stack up into a fire hazard. A full rundown of land clearing services in The Woodlands area explains what crews clear and how that prepares a lot for development.

Stumps bring a separate list. They can attract termites. They rot, and they can spread disease. They trip people and damage mowers. Crews either grind the stump below grade or remove it completely, based on the owner's plans.

"An overgrown corner or an old stump can take a whole section of a yard out of use," said Tobias Judd of Monster Tree Service of The Woodlands. "Our crews have the experience and the equipment to clear it out properly, so the owner can finally use that ground the way they want."

The Cypress work is handled by the team that does tree removal, trimming and stump grinding across The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, Tomball, Conroe and surrounding communities. Monster Tree Service of The Woodlands announced its professional stump grinding in Magnolia in July.

The company offers free estimates on land clearing, stump removal and its other residential and commercial tree services.

About Monster Tree Service of The Woodlands

Monster Tree Service of The Woodlands provides tree removal, trimming and pruning, stump grinding, tree and shrub health care and emergency storm response for residential and commercial properties throughout The Woodlands, Spring and the greater Northwest Houston area. Crews are fully insured and follow industry safety and arboricultural standards on every job. More information is available at .