B & L Glass Offers Commercial Storefront Glass Repair And Installation In Santa Rosa, CA

MENAFN - GetNews) B & L Glass fixes and installs storefront glass for businesses in Santa Rosa and throughout Sonoma County, from shops and restaurants to hotels, offices and mixed-use buildings. No subcontractors stand between the owner and the work.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - October 28, 2026 - B & L Glass fixes and installs storefront glass for businesses in Santa Rosa and throughout Sonoma County, from shops and restaurants to hotels, offices and mixed-use buildings. No subcontractors stand between the owner and the work. The company's own glaziers measure, specify and install every job.

Some commercial glass in Santa Rosa, CA projects need one new panel. Others need a full storefront frame. B & L Glass builds the aluminum sill, head and jamb framing for those systems. It uses single-lite glass for most restorations and insulated glass units for work under modern energy codes. Crews also put in aluminum-framed entry doors and interior vestibules, which keep wind out of busy doorways. Older downtown buildings often have fixed transom panels over the door. Crews install those too.

Most calls are about one pane. It broke from an impact or from vandalism, or its insulated seal failed. Replacing just that panel is often possible, with the rest of the storefront left alone. For broken fronts, the company boards up the opening the same day and keeps the business secure while new glass is fabricated.

"A storefront is the first thing a customer sees, and it has to look right and work right every time the door opens," said Jeff Rowland, CEO and co-owner of B & L Glass. "Our crews match the glass, framing and hardware to how the building is actually used, whether that is a historic restoration or a new mixed-use build."

Every storefront glass repair in Santa Rosa, CA begins with the glass type. Tempered glass is required in entry doors and in panels close to walking surfaces. Laminated tempered glass fits security upgrades and post-vandalism replacements. Insulated glass is the pick where energy compliance applies. Safety glazing meets ANSI Z97.1 and CPSC 16 CFR 1201. Low-iron glass makes displays look clearer. Low-E coatings save energy. Frames can be clear anodized, dark bronze or custom painted, with hardware that includes commercial pulls, automatic operators, panic exits and ADA-compliant closers.

Historic fronts and modern systems go to the same crews. They handle commercial glazing on buildings as tall as four stories, and they schedule planned installs around the people working inside.

B & L Glass also handles commercial window and door installation, curtain walls and architectural glazing, glass partitions, glass railings and emergency commercial glass repair for businesses in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

About B & L Glass

B & L Glass serves homeowners, builders and businesses throughout Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties from its Santa Rosa headquarters. Services include commercial storefront and architectural glazing, custom shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, interior partitions, glass wine cellars, premium windows and doors, skylights, window film, insulated glass unit replacement, custom glass cutting and fabrication, and 24/7 emergency residential and commercial glass repair.