Stephen Robert Almond Releases“Tragedy's?”, A Moving Novel Of War, Love, Loss, And Healing

Minnesota, United States - October 28, 2026 - Stephen Robert Almond introduces readers to “Tragedy's?”, an emotional novel that follows John Keeys, an Army combat medical trauma surgeon whose life is shaped by duty, family legacy, faith, romance, and the lasting effects of tragedy.

At the centre of the story is John, a man trained to save lives in the most dangerous conditions. His work in Afghanistan exposes him to the harsh reality of war, where every decision carries weight and every life saved leaves a memory behind. Yet the novel reaches far beyond the battlefield. It explores the private struggles of a man trying to hold on to compassion, identity, and hope while carrying the emotional cost of service.

John's past plays a powerful role in the novel. After losing his parents as a child, he is raised by loving grandparents in Hawaii. Their influence, faith, humour, and values shape the man he becomes. The island setting, with its ocean, flowers, bees, and family home, offers a striking contrast to the violence and uncertainty of war. Through these memories, Almond presents a story rich with reflection, tenderness, and emotional depth.

The novel also follows John's connection with Janet, a woman whose own pain and resilience bring another layer of humanity to the story. Their relationship is built through trust, patience, and vulnerability, showing the difference between passion and genuine love. As their lives cross through moments of danger, longing, and healing, the story examines how love can become a refuge after suffering.

“Tragedy's?” speaks to readers who enjoy military fiction, emotional drama, reflective storytelling, and romance grounded in real human struggle. Almond's novel captures the unseen burdens carried by those who serve, while also honouring the healing power of memory, faith, family, and connection.

With its blend of war zone intensity, personal history, spiritual reflection, and heartfelt romance,“Tragedy's?” offers a sincere portrait of a man searching for peace after loss. It is a story about the pain people carry, the love that helps them endure, and the hope that remains even after life has been changed by tragedy.

“Tragedy's?” by Stephen Robert Almond will soon be available for readers seeking a deeply personal novel about survival, sacrifice, and the long journey back to emotional wholeness.

About The Author:

Stephen Robert Almond grew up on a farm near 2 towns in S.E. South Dakota in the 60s. After attending college to become a teacher, he moved into building materials, architecture, and medical construction, and furthered his education at a Wisconsin university. Music, sports, food, and history have been his passions. He now lives in the Upper Minnesota Lakes Country, enjoying traveling with his wife to see his friends, children, and family in a 6state region, across the USA, and around the world.

Book Name: Tragedy's,?

Author Name: Stephen Robert Almond

ISBN Number: 979-8197099983

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Paperback Version: Click Here

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